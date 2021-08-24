checkAd

Global Butterfly Valves Market Anticipated to Surpass $14,108.3 Million, at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [216 Pages] By Research Dive

Increasing demand for butterfly valves from several oil and gas industries is fueling the global butterfly valves market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to lead the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Butterfly Valves Market by Type (High-Performance Butterfly Valves and Lined Butterfly Valves), Application (Centric Valves (Zero Offset Butterfly Valves) and Eccentric Valves), Function Type (On/Off Valves and Control Valves), End-user (Oil & Gas, Electric Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

The Global Butterfly Valves Market is expected to garner $14,108.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by keenly scrutinizing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application type, function type, end user, and region.

  • Among type segment, the high-performance butterfly valves sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the market by surpassing $9,116.8 million by 2028. This growth is chiefly owing to the benefits of high-performance butterfly valves such as high capacity, flow path, and their competency to pass solid and viscous media.
  • Among the application type segment, the centric sub-segment is anticipated to perceive rapid growth and surpass $5,002.7 million by 2028. This growth is chiefly owing to the fact that centric butterfly valve's seat is constructed alike a sleeve or cartridge inside the body, which doesn't allow the media passing through the valve to come in contact with the body.

  • Among the function type segment, the on/off valves sub-segment is anticipated to grab a highest market share and collect a revenue of $11,138.0 million by 2028. This growth is mostly because on/off valves enable safe and swift processes, reduce fugitive emissions, and offer enduring tight shut-off.
  • Among the end user segment, the oil & gas sub-segment is expected to lead the market by garnering $5,638.1 million by 2028. This growth is primarily due to the growing demand for stainless steel butterfly valves from the oil & gas industry.
  • Among region, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe speedy growth and gather a revenue of $5,316.2 million by 2028. This growth is mostly because of the growing usage of pipeline transportation, rising oil and gas reserves, growing construction projects due to rapid development and urbanization, and growing sources of energy in this region.

Disclaimer

