Global Butterfly Valves Market Anticipated to Surpass $14,108.3 Million, at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [216 Pages] By Research Dive

Increasing demand for butterfly valves from several oil and gas industries is fueling the global butterfly valves market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to lead the market.

