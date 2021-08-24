checkAd

VSBLTY CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE WITH Q2 BOOKINGS EXCEEDING $4 MILLION USD & 165% BILLINGS GROWTH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 13:40  |  25   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today issued its CEO Update to highlight Q2 financial performance as well as recent events and milestones.

VSBLTY CEO & Co-founder Jay Hutton said, “The company is pleased to report that the second quarter yielded strong billings growth at 165% over Q1. More positively, the company booked a total of $4.1 million USD in new contracts. This Q2 contract value, when compared against our Q2 billings, gives us a strong ratio of 14:1. Our total contract value grew exponentially quarter over quarter. This acceleration is evidence of deployment momentum. As a SaaS company we know that bookings lead with revenue billings to follow.”

Hutton added, “While we had a stronger Q2 billings quarter, we have not been immune to the global supply chain challenges related to the supply of silicon and processors. Our relationship with Intel has allowed us to expedite orders and we are confident that supply chain issues will continue to ease as we move into Q3 and Q4. The second quarter marked a significant turning point for VSBLTY and we expect continued momentum throughout the remainder of 2021 and are on track to meet our growth objectives for the calendar year.”

Retail Digital In-Store Media Network Rollout

Hutton noted the pace of VSBLTY installations in Latin America heading into Q3 is increasing with significant deployments in four countries. “Due to the creation of the Joint Venture with Grupo Modelo (part of the ABInbev family of companies) and Retailigent, named Winkle, the company is projecting the international digital in-store media network will be deployed in approximately 5,000 stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador by the end of 2021, Our aggressive implementation plan is for the deployment of this in-store media network in up to 50,000 Modelorama stores and independent neighborhood bodegas in Mexico by December 2024,” Hutton pointed out.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VSBLTY CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE WITH Q2 BOOKINGS EXCEEDING $4 MILLION USD & 165% BILLINGS GROWTH NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESPhiladelphia, PA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Phunware Announces Partnership with HID Global to Deliver Smart Workplace Solution on Mobile
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board