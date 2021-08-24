VSBLTY CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE WITH Q2 BOOKINGS EXCEEDING $4 MILLION USD & 165% BILLINGS GROWTH
Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today issued its CEO Update to highlight Q2 financial performance as well as recent events and milestones.
VSBLTY CEO & Co-founder Jay Hutton said, “The company is pleased to report that the second quarter yielded strong billings growth at 165% over Q1. More positively, the company booked a total of $4.1 million USD in new contracts. This Q2 contract value, when compared against our Q2 billings, gives us a strong ratio of 14:1. Our total contract value grew exponentially quarter over quarter. This acceleration is evidence of deployment momentum. As a SaaS company we know that bookings lead with revenue billings to follow.”
Hutton added, “While we had a stronger Q2 billings quarter, we have not been immune to the global supply chain challenges related to the supply of silicon and processors. Our relationship with Intel has allowed us to expedite orders and we are confident that supply chain issues will continue to ease as we move into Q3 and Q4. The second quarter marked a significant turning point for VSBLTY and we expect continued momentum throughout the remainder of 2021 and are on track to meet our growth objectives for the calendar year.”
Retail Digital In-Store Media Network Rollout
Hutton noted the pace of VSBLTY installations in Latin America heading into Q3 is increasing with significant deployments in four countries. “Due to the creation of the Joint Venture with Grupo Modelo (part of the ABInbev family of companies) and Retailigent, named Winkle, the company is projecting the international digital in-store media network will be deployed in approximately 5,000 stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador by the end of 2021, Our aggressive implementation plan is for the deployment of this in-store media network in up to 50,000 Modelorama stores and independent neighborhood bodegas in Mexico by December 2024,” Hutton pointed out.
