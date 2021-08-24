

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.08.2021 / 13:44

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Thannhuber Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 166.0000 EUR 5644.0000 EUR 165.0000 EUR 6765.0000 EUR 165.0000 EUR 4950.0000 EUR 165.0000 EUR 24915.0000 EUR 165.5000 EUR 60242.0000 EUR 166.0000 EUR 48140.0000 EUR 165.0000 EUR 4950.0000 EUR 165.0000 EUR 4950.0000 EUR 165.0000 EUR 4950.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 165.5060 EUR 165506.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

24.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

