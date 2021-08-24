 Resonate Blends Selects Leading eCommerce Partner to Launch Direct-to-Consumer Sales Platform

Resonate Blends has developed the world’s first Cannabis Cordial. The patent-pending Cordials combine THC (psychoactive), CBD (non-psychoactive) with botanical terpenes to deliver an all-natural, plant-derived, single-dosed experience that can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or poured into any beverage. Cordials provide the finest qualities of an edible, tincture and a beverage delivering consistent and precise experiences each and every time.

The partnership enables Resonate to implement a powerful direct-to-consumer (“D2C”) eCommerce platform and comprehensive home delivery service for the Company’s Koan product line. Demand for delivery services has significantly increased during the pandemic and has become an essential channel for consumers.

“Many of the fastest growing and most innovative brands across various industries are D2C digital native companies,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “There is no better way to manage brand messaging, consumer relationships, and education than with a D2C infrastructure. This is particularly true for Resonate Blends, where we have held the belief that value-added brands are the future of cannabis since our company’s inception. Because there is absolutely nothing like the Koan Cordials available in the marketplace, our ability to interact directly with our consumers will be a distinct advantage. This new sales channel will be increasingly important as we grow our newly launched Koan brand and expand our brand portfolio.”

In a recent poll by Ganja Goddess, 90.1% of respondents stated cannabis delivery services were the primary way they purchased cannabis during the pandemic, compared to 20.7% pre-COVID, representing an increase of approximately 70%. Nearly 60% of those surveyed use delivery services for convenience, indicating cannabis delivery services will likely remain the preferred method of obtaining cannabis in a post-pandemic environment. This is especially true for Koan’s Wellness Lifestyle target market.

Continued Selzer, “This partnership gives us the ability to personalize communication and take immediate advantage of user feedback, which in turn supports our commitment to innovation. This allows us to extend our serviceable market while significantly improving our customer experience as we execute on unique and powerful merchandising opportunities. Leveraging this new channel while working within California’s existing dispensary infrastructure allows us to optimize our statewide business and provide us critical insight to refine our strategy for our anticipated national expansion.”

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. www.resonateblends.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

