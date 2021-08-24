Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures , in ixlayer , a provider of technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing. The company’s telehealth platform allows players across the healthcare ecosystem to offer convenient and scalable health testing in a virtual environment.

Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the value of telehealth services, providing patients with remote access to medical services when their ability or desire to visit a doctor was restricted. Post-pandemic, the trend toward virtual healthcare is expected to continue to grow. In fact, according to a recent Accenture survey, 60% of patients said that based on their experience during the pandemic, they want to use technology more for communicating with healthcare providers and managing their conditions in the future.

The ixlayer platform simplifies the complex technical, user experience, security and regulatory components of virtual testing. The company’s proprietary technology connects the health testing ecosystem of services, enabling the rapid launch of testing programs while driving engagement by making lab testing accessible from patients’ homes. Unlike many enterprise-grade solutions, which can take months to implement, ixlayer can be deployed within weeks.

“Healthcare is about helping humans. When we put people first, we can then harness the power of technology and human ingenuity to help health organizations to improve access, experience, and outcomes,” said Rich Birhanzel, Accenture’s global lead of the Health industry group. “ixlayer enables healthcare organizations to launch platforms that more effectively discover, develop and engage patients to improve health outcomes.”

Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer, added, “Accenture’s investment in ixlayer will bolster our ability to deliver scalable, flexible solutions that connect consumers, providers and labs for more convenient and streamlined diagnostic testing. We look forward to working with Accenture to help clients around the world meet the ever-growing demand for virtual healthcare services.”

ixlayer is part of Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.