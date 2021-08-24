checkAd

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 13:59  |  21   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in ixlayer, a provider of technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing. The company’s telehealth platform allows players across the healthcare ecosystem to offer convenient and scalable health testing in a virtual environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005188/en/

Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing (Photo: Business Wire)

Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the value of telehealth services, providing patients with remote access to medical services when their ability or desire to visit a doctor was restricted. Post-pandemic, the trend toward virtual healthcare is expected to continue to grow. In fact, according to a recent Accenture survey, 60% of patients said that based on their experience during the pandemic, they want to use technology more for communicating with healthcare providers and managing their conditions in the future.

The ixlayer platform simplifies the complex technical, user experience, security and regulatory components of virtual testing. The company’s proprietary technology connects the health testing ecosystem of services, enabling the rapid launch of testing programs while driving engagement by making lab testing accessible from patients’ homes. Unlike many enterprise-grade solutions, which can take months to implement, ixlayer can be deployed within weeks.

“Healthcare is about helping humans. When we put people first, we can then harness the power of technology and human ingenuity to help health organizations to improve access, experience, and outcomes,” said Rich Birhanzel, Accenture’s global lead of the Health industry group. “ixlayer enables healthcare organizations to launch platforms that more effectively discover, develop and engage patients to improve health outcomes.”

Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer, added, “Accenture’s investment in ixlayer will bolster our ability to deliver scalable, flexible solutions that connect consumers, providers and labs for more convenient and streamlined diagnostic testing. We look forward to working with Accenture to help clients around the world meet the ever-growing demand for virtual healthcare services.”

ixlayer is part of Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Seite 1 von 2
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in ixlayer, a provider of technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing. The company’s telehealth platform allows players across the healthcare ecosystem to offer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:59 UhrInvestors Want More Diversified Financial Products and Customized Advice from Their Wealth Managers, Accenture Report Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Completes Acquisition of Novetta 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services by the IDC Marketscape
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Two-Thirds of Americans Have Had a Negative Health Care Experience, According to Accenture Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Accelerate Gender Parity in the Workplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Accenture Helps Fire Department of New York City Launch New Dispatch System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of IT Services Provider Trivadis AG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Salt River Project Teams with Accenture to Transform the Employee Experience with New Cloud and Digital Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten