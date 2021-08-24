NETSCOUT Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced that it issued its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report that details the company's efforts to support community-based digital inclusion programs, drive diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), reduce electricity demands across its facilities and continue to design solutions that help customers reduce their environmental impact.

"As guardians of the connected world, our mission not only includes the development, security, preservation, and flawless operation of the global digital environment but also how well we manage the environmental and social challenges we all face," stated Anil Singhal, CEO, NETSCOUT. "While this is our first report, the ESG principles and initiatives detailed have been the foundation of our business since its onset and an important part of our business success. To ensure long-term value creation, we work collaboratively with all our stakeholders -- employees, customers, investors, and the communities in which we operate -- to drive change."