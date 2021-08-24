checkAd

NETSCOUT Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021   

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced that it issued its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report that details the company's efforts to support community-based digital inclusion programs, drive diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), reduce electricity demands across its facilities and continue to design solutions that help customers reduce their environmental impact.

"As guardians of the connected world, our mission not only includes the development, security, preservation, and flawless operation of the global digital environment but also how well we manage the environmental and social challenges we all face," stated Anil Singhal, CEO, NETSCOUT. "While this is our first report, the ESG principles and initiatives detailed have been the foundation of our business since its onset and an important part of our business success. To ensure long-term value creation, we work collaboratively with all our stakeholders -- employees, customers, investors, and the communities in which we operate -- to drive change."

Highlights of NETSCOUT's ESG report and ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts include:

  • Reducing our environmental impact. NETSCOUT is committed to addressing the critical issue of climate change. In 2020, the company launched a pilot program to reduce energy usage in its engineering labs by 6%. By rationalizing hardware, updating cooling systems, and monitoring infrastructure, it achieved a 12.1% reduction, and it has since rolled out the program to 16 additional engineering sites. The company's sustainability-by-design efforts also help customers optimize the number of physical devices at their locations with software that helps reduce power usage and the cost of field drive testing requirements.
  • Driving greater digital inclusion. To help bridge the digital divide and drive greater inclusivity, NETSCOUT provided an initial $100,000 grant to Tech Goes Home, and employees have volunteered to produce 29 new online tutorials and translate more than 60 other modules into six languages.
  • Supporting diversity and inclusion across our company and within our communities. In addition to ensuring DEI perspectives play an appropriate role in our human capital programs, NETSCOUT joined the Communities Foundation of Texas Be in Good Company program that encourages employee engagement, supports employee giving, embraces good company values and culture, and promotes mentoring. The company is also involved in the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) Tech Compact for Social Justice to expand our educational, talent development, and community programs related to diversity, inclusion, and social justice for people of color.
  • Volunteerism that inspires youth in under-served communities. NETSCOUT has been working with the Shooting Stars Foundation for three years to spark middle and high-school student's interest in pursuing STEM curriculums in school and as a career path. The 2020 virtual All-Girls Hackathon attracted 92 middle and high-school students across five U.S. metro areas supported by 40 NETSCOUT volunteers from offices in the U.S., China, Mexico, U.K., and India.
  • Commitment to effective governance and ethical business practices. Over its more than 30-year history, NETSCOUT has adopted governance practices that support long-term value creation. The Board of Directors and CEO provide meaningful and effective oversight of our programs and commitments and set the "tone at the top" with our Code of Conduct, the foundation for our business practices.

"In this first ESG report, we give insight into NETSCOUT's commitment to ESG, to our stakeholders, and our mission as guardians of the connected world," stated Jeff Levinson, General Counsel, and Chair, ESG Steering Committee, NETSCOUT. "Equally important, this report marks our continued commitment to long-term value creation inextricably intertwined with our ESG efforts – to learn and improve as we address important issues like sustainability and climate change, corporate responsibility and governance, DEI, and bridging the digital divide."

