Investors Want More Diversified Financial Products and Customized Advice from Their Wealth Managers, Accenture Report Finds

North American investors increasingly expect their financial advisors to provide comprehensive and more-personalized wealth offerings, with products that cut across wealth, insurance and banking and align more with their social values, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

Investors’ advisor and investment preferences vary greatly by generation (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report, titled “The New State of Advice,” is based on a survey of 1,000 investors in the U.S. and Canada who have a financial advisor. The report revealed that while financial advisors have made strides in providing a hybrid advice experience that combines digital, virtual and human interaction, they may not be as effective in delivering the right advice and products at the right moments for investors.

This is especially true for investors under the age of 60 — including Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers — whose advice needs and preferences differ from baby boomers. For example, while four in five surveyed investors (79%) overall expect their advisor to offer banking and insurance products, 85% of Gen Xers, 91% of millennials and 97% of Gen Zers, respectively, expect such services, compared with less than half (47%) of baby boomers.

Younger investors are also more likely to be interested in products that align with their lifestyle preferences, including sustainability. For instance, while six in 10 investors overall (59%) have asked their advisors about ESG or socially responsible investments, Gen Zers, millennials and Gen Xers were more than twice as likely as baby boomers to have done so (80%, 63% and 60%, respectively, versus 27%). Five in six (84%) of these respondents who inquired about sustainability investments plan to purchase them in the next year.

The report also shows that investors want more personalized advice from their advisors that covers all aspects of their financial portfolios. For example, more than half (55%) of respondents think that the advice they receive is too generic — including half (50%) of affluent investors (with personal wealth between US$250,000 to $1 million) — and another 55% of respondents think that they could do a better job investing themselves. Similarly, 56% consider a wealth offering that includes advice, risk protection and lending products to be essential.