checkAd

Investors Want More Diversified Financial Products and Customized Advice from Their Wealth Managers, Accenture Report Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 13:59  |  20   |   |   

North American investors increasingly expect their financial advisors to provide comprehensive and more-personalized wealth offerings, with products that cut across wealth, insurance and banking and align more with their social values, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005209/en/

Investors’ advisor and investment preferences vary greatly by generation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Investors’ advisor and investment preferences vary greatly by generation (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report, titled “The New State of Advice,” is based on a survey of 1,000 investors in the U.S. and Canada who have a financial advisor. The report revealed that while financial advisors have made strides in providing a hybrid advice experience that combines digital, virtual and human interaction, they may not be as effective in delivering the right advice and products at the right moments for investors.

This is especially true for investors under the age of 60 — including Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers — whose advice needs and preferences differ from baby boomers. For example, while four in five surveyed investors (79%) overall expect their advisor to offer banking and insurance products, 85% of Gen Xers, 91% of millennials and 97% of Gen Zers, respectively, expect such services, compared with less than half (47%) of baby boomers.

Younger investors are also more likely to be interested in products that align with their lifestyle preferences, including sustainability. For instance, while six in 10 investors overall (59%) have asked their advisors about ESG or socially responsible investments, Gen Zers, millennials and Gen Xers were more than twice as likely as baby boomers to have done so (80%, 63% and 60%, respectively, versus 27%). Five in six (84%) of these respondents who inquired about sustainability investments plan to purchase them in the next year.

The report also shows that investors want more personalized advice from their advisors that covers all aspects of their financial portfolios. For example, more than half (55%) of respondents think that the advice they receive is too generic — including half (50%) of affluent investors (with personal wealth between US$250,000 to $1 million) — and another 55% of respondents think that they could do a better job investing themselves. Similarly, 56% consider a wealth offering that includes advice, risk protection and lending products to be essential.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investors Want More Diversified Financial Products and Customized Advice from Their Wealth Managers, Accenture Report Finds North American investors increasingly expect their financial advisors to provide comprehensive and more-personalized wealth offerings, with products that cut across wealth, insurance and banking and align more with their social values, according to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:59 UhrAccenture Makes Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Completes Acquisition of Novetta 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services by the IDC Marketscape
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Two-Thirds of Americans Have Had a Negative Health Care Experience, According to Accenture Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Accelerate Gender Parity in the Workplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Accenture Helps Fire Department of New York City Launch New Dispatch System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of IT Services Provider Trivadis AG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Salt River Project Teams with Accenture to Transform the Employee Experience with New Cloud and Digital Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten