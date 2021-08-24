checkAd

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Exceed $1001.28 Million at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027 Timeframe - Exclusive Report [177 pages] by Research Dive

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:04  |  49   |   |   

Global aircraft seat actuation system market is estimated to augment from 2020 to 2027 due to the importance of using aircraft seat actuation system technology. The Covid-19 outbreak is expected to negatively impact the market. European market is likely to lead the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent report studied by Research Dive, the Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is predicted to gain $1001.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020-2027 timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

The downfall of the airline industry during the Covid-19 crisis due to the shutdown of air travel and related operations is predicted to decline the global aircraft seat actuation system market. Moreover, the pandemic has led to a complete halt of the manufacturing of aircraft seats, which is affecting the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Growth

The growth in the utilization of aircraft seat actuation system technology due to its importance in aircrafts is estimated to surge the market in the forecasted years. High-quality seats with features such as comfort, motion control, self-adjusting aircraft seat actuators, and lightweight are anticipated to boost the market in the estimated timeframe. However, high costs associated with the manufacturing of aircraft seat actuation systems are projected to hamper the market growth in the forecasted years. On the other hand, an increase in the demand for low-cost airlines equipped with seat actuators is projected to open various opportunities in the market.

Segment Analysis

The report divides the market into segments based on aircraft type, passenger seat class, type, and region.

Based on aircraft type segment, the market is divided into

  • Rotary wing
  • Linear wing

From the above, the linear wing-sub-segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period. The linear wing type has the potential to carry massive payloads for longer distances, thus the seat actuators are utilized for the pilot's comfort during a long journey. This aspect is projected to fuel the growth of the sub-segment market during the forecasted period.

