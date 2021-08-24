checkAd

SAMⓇ Pain Management and Soft-Tissue Healing Ultrasound Device to be Showcased at National Chiropractic Convention

SAM, the only FDA-cleared, wearable home ultrasound device will display its healing functions at the world's largest event for chiropractic medicine.

TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMⓇ (Sustained Acoustic Medicine) by ZetrOZ Systems, the future of ultrasound technology, will be showcased at the world's largest event for the chiropractic profession—The National by FCA in Orlando, Florida, from August 26 to 29. 

Manufactured by ZetrOZ Systems in Trumbull, Connecticut, SAMⓇ is a cutting-edge, clinically proven, long-duration ultrasound device that reduces the need for potentially addictive pain medication and invasive surgery.

SAMⓇ uses ultrasonic waves to deliver mild stimulation to tissues over multiple hours, going as far as 5 cm into tissue to achieve healing. The treatment delivers deep diathermy, increasing circulation and activating cellular pathways to stimulate the healing of damaged tissue. 

Built on 46 patents, the SAMⓇ ultrasound therapy for home use has been validated in over 30 clinical studies, with over 300,000 patients successfully treated. The research to develop the unique wearable pain relief ultrasound device was funded by federal agencies including the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense and NASA.

"We look forward to welcoming not only chiropractors but orthopedic surgeons, medical device writers and medtech writers to our booth," said Chris Gardner, Chief Business Officer at ZetrOZ Systems. "The SAMⓇ team will take the opportunity to roll out our streamlined new website, a variety of SAMⓇ treatment programs, digital platforms for prescribing doctors, as well as education and training. Attendees will have the option to make post-event appointments with me online to learn more about the new 'SAMⓇ for Service' program we are launching."

SAMⓇ has been demonstrated to get people back to work faster post-injury—and it has been shown to reduce healthcare costs on average of $30,000 per patient.

To learn more about the SAMⓇ wearable pain relief ultrasound device, please visit: samrecover.com or zetrozsystems.com 

About ZetrOZ Systems 
ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ, samSport and samPro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

Media Contact:
Bianca D'Angelo
(203)577-7588 (Direct)
bianca@newswire.com
www.Newswire.com

