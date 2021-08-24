checkAd

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing August 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ: ROCGU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing August 31, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “ROCG” and “ROCGW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ROCGU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing August 31, 2021 Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ: ROCGU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing August 31, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten