OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in digital banking security and e-signatures, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference. John Bosshart, Interim CFO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
- D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference. Steven Worth, Interim CEO will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
- Jefferies Virtual Software Conference. Steven Worth, Interim CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
- Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference. Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they execute. OneSpan’s security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.
Copyright 2021 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
