Flu Shots Are Now Available at Walgreens Nationwide for Everyone Ages 3 and Up

Walgreens is now offering flu shots for everyone ages 3 and up by walk-in or appointment at more than 9,000 store locations nationwide to help protect communities from vaccine-preventable illnesses such as influenza. This year’s flu season coincides with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this increased face-to-face interaction may result in an active flu season1.

Walgreens is now offering flu shots for everyone ages 3 and up by walk-in or appointment at more than 9,000 store locations nationwide to help protect communities from vaccine-preventable illnesses such as influenza.

“Measures like social distancing, mask wearing and increased flu vaccinations contributed to very few flu cases last season, however, as communities return to everyday activities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, it is critical that people remain diligent about getting their flu vaccine,” said Kevin Ban, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Walgreens. “Walgreens pharmacy team members have more than a decade of experience administering vaccines and make it easy to get both your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in one convenient stop.”

The U.S. is once again seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Walgreens is preparing for the co-circulation of both flu and COVID-19 and eligible patients will be able to receive a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine in a single visit. Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved yesterday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals ages 16 and older. Under emergency use authorization (EUA), the vaccine continues to be available for patients ages 12 through 15 and for the administration of a third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals. A statement released last week from public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced plans for COVID-19 booster shots to rollout in September as the Delta variant continues to circulate and early evidence shows reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. 2

