Flu Shots Are Now Available at Walgreens Nationwide for Everyone Ages 3 and Up

Walgreens is now offering flu shots for everyone ages 3 and up by walk-in or appointment at more than 9,000 store locations nationwide to help protect communities from vaccine-preventable illnesses such as influenza. This year’s flu season coincides with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this increased face-to-face interaction may result in an active flu season 1 .

“Measures like social distancing, mask wearing and increased flu vaccinations contributed to very few flu cases last season, however, as communities return to everyday activities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, it is critical that people remain diligent about getting their flu vaccine,” said Kevin Ban, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Walgreens. “Walgreens pharmacy team members have more than a decade of experience administering vaccines and make it easy to get both your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in one convenient stop.”

The U.S. is once again seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Walgreens is preparing for the co-circulation of both flu and COVID-19 and eligible patients will be able to receive a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine in a single visit. Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved yesterday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals ages 16 and older. Under emergency use authorization (EUA), the vaccine continues to be available for patients ages 12 through 15 and for the administration of a third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals. A statement released last week from public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced plans for COVID-19 booster shots to rollout in September as the Delta variant continues to circulate and early evidence shows reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. 2