Better Therapeutics Expands Real-World Evidence Study Initiative With Addition of Catalyst Health Network

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, in partnership with Catalyst Health Network (“Catalyst”), today announced the commencement of a real-world evidence study to evaluate the long-term effectiveness and healthcare utilization changes associated with the use of BT-001 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Catalyst joins the Colorado Prevention Center in the study of BT-001, an investigational, prescription digital therapeutic that delivers a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes.

The open-label study of approximately 250 patients with type 2 diabetes will be recruited from Catalyst’s primary care ecosystem, extending Better’s ongoing effort to evaluate real world effectiveness of the use of BT-001. Eligible participants will include individuals with A1c levels between 7% and 11%. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate effectiveness, durability of effect, changes in healthcare utilization and quality of life from their baseline. Changes in blood pressure, blood lipids, weight, cardiometabolic medications, cardiometabolic medication costs and medical costs will also be evaluated. The study will be conducted for at least one year and may be extended.

“Almost 90% of all type 2 diabetes patients in the U.S. are treated within a primary care setting. Physicians and their treatment teams need prescribable and scalable therapeutics that address the behavioral root causes of type 2 diabetes,” said Mark Berman, MD, chief medical officer of Better Therapeutics. “We are looking forward to working with the team at Catalyst Health Network to lead the evaluation of BT-001 in their clinically integrated, community based primary care setting. Catalyst’s care management team and pharmacists are uniquely suited to evaluate BT-001 in a real-world setting.”

“Catalyst is excited to partner with Better Therapeutics on this study of BT-001. Improving outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes is an area of crucial focus for us, and we see great potential for a prescribable, behavior-based, digital therapeutic used in the primary care setting,” said Dr. Jeff Bullard, chief medical officer and executive director for Catalyst Health Network.

The Better Therapeutics platform blends clinical, behavioral, and psychological inputs into a series of therapy lessons and skill-building modules. These are designed to isolate and shift the underlying thoughts and beliefs which guide diet and lifestyle behaviors that cause a wide range of cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. BT-001 is concurrently being evaluated in a potentially pivotal study as a prescribed treatment used under physician supervision for people with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. If positive, data from the pivotal study will be used by Better to support a regulatory submission for marketing authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA).

