checkAd

Ted Chapman Joins HilltopSecurities Public Finance Division

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) is pleased to welcome Ted Chapman to its Public Finance division in Dallas where he will serve as an investment banking credit analyst.

“Having reliable municipal credit expertise is now more important than ever for our clients and we seek to continue to increase our capabilities in this area,” said David Medanich, co-head of public finance at HilltopSecurities. “We are fortunate to be able to welcome someone of Ted’s proven talent and ability to our public finance team.”

Chapman brings 25 years of financial services experience to his role. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he spent 21 years as a municipal bond credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings. In that role, he served as a subject matter expert and credit rating criteria author for municipal water utility revenue bonds. In addition, Chapman worked with the Sustainable Finance team at S&P, with a focus on drinking water. He is currently federally appointed to the EPA’s Environmental Finance Advisory Board. Since 2007, Chapman has also served as a senior credit officer for credit rating committees within S&P’s U.S. Public Finance department.

“HilltopSecurities is a recognized leader in municipal investment banking,” said Chapman. “I’m excited to get to work using my skills and knowledge in municipal credit to enhance the firm’s public finance team.”

Chapman received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.
 Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ted Chapman Joins HilltopSecurities Public Finance Division Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) is pleased to welcome Ted Chapman to its Public Finance division in Dallas where he will serve as an investment banking credit analyst. “Having reliable municipal credit expertise is now more important …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21HilltopSecurities Strengthens Footprint, Adds Key Professionals to Public Finance Division
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21HilltopSecurities Welcomes Two Finance Professionals to Dallas and Naples Offices
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21HilltopSecurities Launches HTS Commodities Division
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten