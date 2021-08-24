checkAd

Unity Acquires OTO to Foster Safer Gaming Environments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021   

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the acquisition of OTO, an AI-driven acoustic intelligence platform that can be leveraged to build and foster safer gaming environments with voice and text chat environments. OTO will be integrated into Unity’s industry leading Vivox platform as a cornerstone for solving one of gaming’s global challenges: the rise of toxic behavior that leads to poor player experience, and ultimately, lost revenue for game creators.

“Over the past year, we saw how people all over the world found respite in gaming, due to the desire to connect with friends and family,” said Felix Thé, VP of Product Management, Operate Solutions, Unity. “The findings of our survey being released today also illustrate that with the rise in cross platform, multiplayer gaming, most players also felt there was a surge in toxic behavior. With OTO’s integration into our portfolio of gaming services, we aim to empower creators with a simple, scalable solution to design safe virtual environments that promote friendly experiences and detect problematic social behaviors.”

Unity also released findings from a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on its behalf that illustrates the growing problem around toxicity that impacts not just players, but profits for developers and creators. This survey was conducted online within the United States from June 21-23, 2021. Key findings of the survey include:

  • Nearly seven in 10 (68%) of players - defined as those who played multiplayer games in the past year - said they’ve experienced toxic behavior while playing multiplayer games (e.g., sexual harassment, hate speech, threats of violence, doxing).
  • Nearly half of players (46%) say that they at least sometimes experience toxic behavior while playing multiplayer video games, with 21% reporting it every time/often.
  • 67% of players were very/somewhat likely to stop playing a multiplayer video game if another player were exhibiting toxic behavior.
  • 92% of players think solutions should be implemented and enforced to reduce toxic behavior in multiplayer games.

“With more content becoming more dynamic, online, and multiplayer -- players are deeply investing in games that can bring them a sense of community,” added Thé. “Keeping the community safe and free from toxic behavior by offering players, moderators, and developers technology that will detect possible unsafe interactions is a responsible path for making games that build lasting communities and player affinity.”

