Susan M. Gordon and Christopher C. Krebs to Deliver Keynote Addresses at Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced details for Cyber Defense Summit (CDS) 2021, taking place October 5-7 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. Registration is now open for both in-person attendance as well as participation through the event’s virtual platform for attendees around the world. Among those taking to the CDS mainstage will be the Honorable Susan M. Gordan and Christopher Krebs, in addition to company leaders.

The Honorable Susan M. Gordon is the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence. Serving from 2017-2019, she advised the U.S. President on intelligence matters and provided operational leadership of the 17 agencies and organizations of the Intelligence Community (IC). She is a widely respected authority on risk management, technical innovation and cyber threat issues.

Christopher Krebs is a founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group, and previously served as the first Director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). As Director, Mr. Krebs oversaw CISA’s efforts to manage risk to the nation’s businesses and government agencies, bringing together partners to collectively defend against cyber and physical threats.

“We are honored to have Sue Gordon and Chris Krebs give keynote addresses at this year’s CDS event,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at FireEye Mandiant. “This is a unique opportunity for our audience to gain insight from their decades of intelligence and cyber security experience, learning strategies to address the emerging threats confronting our nation and our world today.”

Cyber Defense Summit brings together the brightest minds across the public and private sectors to advance the cyber security mission. Now in its 11th year, recent CDS events have been attended by more than 1,200 individuals from 36 countries. Mandiant expects CDS 2021 to connect even more cyber security professionals through the global reach of the event’s virtual platform.

The keynote mainstage will also offer talks from FireEye Mandiant leaders:

  • CEO Kevin Mandia will share an update on today’s threat environment and its impact on enterprises and agencies globally
  • EVP and Head of Global Intelligence Sandra Joyce will talk with Christopher Krebs about the critical role threat intelligence plays in empowering agencies and organizations
  • SVP and CTO of Mandiant Consulting Charles Carmakal will host a fireside chat with CEOs of organizations that experienced breaches in 2021 to highlight learnings that can help organizations prepare and respond to aggressive attacks

In addition to the keynotes and general sessions on October 5-7, the Summit will feature more than 100 speakers in more than 65 in-person and on-demand sessions across four breakout tracks:

