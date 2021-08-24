Spring Valley Announces Extension of Redemption Deadline
As previously announced on August 20, 2021, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (“Spring Valley”) (Nasdaq: SV, SVSVW, SVSVU) postponed its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on August 20, 2021 until August 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, (the “Postponement”). In connection with the Postponement, the deadline for Spring Valley’s shareholders to elect to redeem their Class A ordinary shares has been extended until August 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
The Extraordinary Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in Spring Valley’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 26, 2021, relating to its proposed business combination with Dream Holdings, Inc. (the “Business Combination”). The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting, including at all adjournments thereof, remains July 19, 2021. The Spring Valley Board of Directors continues to recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals.
As of the date hereof, a sufficient number of Spring Valley’s shareholders had voted to approve the Business Combination. However, all of the conditions to effect the closing of the Business Combination have not yet been satisfied. At the closing of the Business Combination, the redemption of Class A ordinary shares will take place immediately prior to the domestication.
About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.
Spring Valley is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Spring Valley may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it is targeting companies focusing on sustainability, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services. Spring Valley’s sponsor is supported by Pearl Energy Investment Management, LLC, a Dallas, Texas based investment firm that focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American energy industry.
