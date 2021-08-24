Spring Valley Announces Extension of Redemption Deadline

As previously announced on August 20, 2021, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (“Spring Valley”) (Nasdaq: SV, SVSVW, SVSVU) postponed its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on August 20, 2021 until August 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, (the “Postponement”). In connection with the Postponement, the deadline for Spring Valley’s shareholders to elect to redeem their Class A ordinary shares has been extended until August 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The Extraordinary Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in Spring Valley’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 26, 2021, relating to its proposed business combination with Dream Holdings, Inc. (the “Business Combination”). The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting, including at all adjournments thereof, remains July 19, 2021. The Spring Valley Board of Directors continues to recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals.