checkAd

SOL Global Jumps Into Michigan Cannabis Market with $20 Million Investment In Common C Holdings LP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment in Common C Holdings LP (“Common C Holdings”), a Michigan-based, Delaware limited partnership that provides support services to state-compliant licensed cannabis operators. SOL Global invested USD$20 million in Common C Holdings, acquiring 1.4M Class B Common Units.

Common C Holdings, which was formed in 2018, provides support services, financing, intellectual property licensing, accounting and professional coordination, and real estate support services to state-compliant licensed cultivation, processing, and retail cannabis operators in Michigan. The Michigan cannabis market has shown significant growth and strength in recent months and has become one of the top cannabis markets in the United States:

  • In the month of July, Michigan’s cannabis revenues were over $170mm, which represents over 500% growth over the last 18 months.1
  • Expected revenue in the state in 2021 will be over $1.5B and is expected to grow to $4B in the next 3-5 years.2

Some of the key client assets Common C Holdings supports include:

  • Over 170,000 square feet of cultivation in current production, producing over 60,000 pounds in annual production (scalable up to 1,200,000 square feet, subject to additional licensing requirement); and
  • 5 Retail operations and scaling to over 12 stores by 2022.

Common C Holdings takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy. With the completion of this financing, Common C Holdings in concert with its licensed partners, is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the $3B Michigan cannabis market.

“We reviewed a number of Michigan opportunities over the last 24 months knowing it was a state we wanted to be in. Common C Holdings is the perfect fit for our portfolio,” said SOL Global CEO, Andy DeFrancesco. “This investment reminds me of many of our previous winning bets in the space, where we were able to identify a business in hypergrowth phase with world class management ready to scale. Common C Holdings simply checked all of the boxes and SOL Global is proud to have led this round of financing.”

About SOL Global Investments Corp.:

SOL Global is a diversified investment and private equity holding company engaged in the small and mid-cap sectors. The Company’s investment partnerships range from minority positions to large strategic holdings with active advisory mandates. The Company’s six primary business segments include Retail (QSR & Hospitality), Agriculture (including Cannabis), Technology (with a focus on Clean-Tech and Electric Vehicles), Esports and Gaming, Cryptocurrency, and New Age Wellness.

Seite 1 von 3
SOL Global Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOL Global Jumps Into Michigan Cannabis Market with $20 Million Investment In Common C Holdings LP SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment in Common C Holdings LP (“Common C Holdings”), a Michigan-based, Delaware limited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21SOL Global CEO Acquires Stock to Increase Personal Holding to 10%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21SOL Global Continues NCIB and Announces Board Changes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.08.21SOL Global Investments Settles Litigation with 1235 Fund LP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21SOL Global Provides Interim Unaudited Financials for the Second Quarter Ended May 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten