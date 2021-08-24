checkAd

Liberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (“Liberty Star” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: LBSR) an Arizona-based mineral exploration company, is the sole holder of Arizona State Land Department Mineral Exploration Permits (MEPs) over its Red Rock Canyon Gold Prospect. The Prospect lies within the Company’s larger Hay Mountain Project in southeast Arizona that may possess commercially important metals associated with porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum geologic structures. The Company is pleased to announce the execution of a $1,000,000 common stock purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) and a $1,000,000 warrant agreement (the “Warrant Agreement,” together “the Agreements”) with Triton Funds LP (“Triton”) of San Diego, California.

Under the Common Stock Purchase Agreement, the Company has a “put” right pursuant to which it may require Triton to purchase a total of up to $1,000,000 of its common stock. The Company may exercise its put at any time after the Registration Statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is declared effective and prior to December 31, 2022. It may require Triton to purchase not less than $25,000 or more than $250,000 per month of its common stock at a purchase price equal to 75% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common stock during the 5 business days immediately prior to the date of closing of each separate purchase installment. Under the Common Stock Purchase Warrant, Triton has the right for a period of 5 years to elect to purchase up to an additional $1,000,000 of shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price per share based upon an assumed $20,000,000 market capitalization of the Company’s outstanding shares from time to time. The provisions of the Agreements will be on the SEC website, SEC.gov.

Liberty Star independent director Bernard J. Guarnera, a Qualified Professional/Person, authored the latest Red Rock Canyon technical report finding that, “significantly, each geochemical and drilling program revealed gold was present at grades that would now be considered as economic.” [Technical Report, Red Rock Canyon Gold Property p.1]

With funding, the Company will follow the recommendations of Mr. Guarnera’s technical report calling for a phased program of continued geophysical work, geochemical sampling and limited drilling. The drilling program will be conducted to confirm the results previously reported by other gold exploration companies noted in the technical report. “Should Phase 1 be successful, follow up work would primarily consist of further drilling with the intent to develop a Mineral Resource.” [Technical Report p.40]

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liberty Star Minerals (“Liberty Star” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: LBSR) an Arizona-based mineral exploration company, is the sole holder of Arizona State Land Department Mineral Exploration Permits (MEPs) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board