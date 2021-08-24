checkAd

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report its fiscal Q2 2021 financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian Dollars (“CAD”) unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2021 Highlights:

  • Gross revenue of $4.55M, ~$4.16M for Netcoins and ~$385k for Blockchain Intelligence Group
  • Netcoins revenue for Q2 represents ~24% Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) growth, and over ~2000% Year over Year (YoY) growth.
    • Active Users reached ~19,000 during Q2, growing 40% QoQ, and 1880% YoY
    • Registered users exceeded 80,000
    • Gross trading margins in excess of 1.2%
  • BIG revenues increased 26% QoQ, and gross margins sat at 87%
  • Cash and cryptocurrency in treasury (excluding restricted cash and customer deposits) equaled ~$65 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA, net of non-cash expenses, was positive for the quarter

Further Highlights:

  • At August 15, 2021, cash and crypto holdings equal ~$71 million
  • BIGG currently owns 430.8 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $27.3 million.
  • At June 30, the Bitcoin price was USD~$35,000, down roughly USD$23,900 per coin from the Q1 2021 revaluation as at March 31, 2021. The Q2 revaluation resulted in an unrealized net loss of ~$4.5M on crypto inventory holdings. In recent days, Bitcoin has risen to ~$50,000 USD per coin, recovering most of this unrealized loss.

Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with BIGG's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, available at www.sedar.com.

All financial information in this press release is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “We are very pleased with our Q2 results - which reflect excellent growth across both Netcoins and BIG. Each company grew revenue by 24% QoQ or better, with margins remaining very strong. We also took advantage of the recent Bitcoin price degradation, adding to our holdings which now sit at 430.8 Bitcoin. We have made minority investments in two solid businesses - Wionder.fi and, of late, Zen Ledger - that boast strong leadership and offer significant growth potential. Netcoins has launched its iOS and Android apps to great reviews and happy customers, making it even easier and faster to trade crypto. We continue to execute on our core business plans. In the second half of 2021 we look forward to continued growth, customer acquisition and product enhancements, as well as partnership expansions.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board