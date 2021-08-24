Greater Gift, AGTC, and 2020 On-site Partner To Honor & Celebrate Clinical Trial Participants and Provide Eye Exams to Underserved Children in the Local Community

“The pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for clinical trial participation as never before in history,” said Lilly Skok Bunch, Executive Director of Greater Gift. “Greater Gift has been celebrating and acknowledging clinical trial participants for more than 10 years; this is the first time that a program will recognize trial participants in a way that also yields benefits for students with vision challenges.”

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Gift of Winston Salem, a non-profit that celebrates participation in clinical trials today announced a partnership with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), and mobile vision provider 2020 On-site, a company involved in IRD clinical research and provides complimentary eye exams and facilitates the delivery of eyeglasses to students in need.

Greater Gift’s programs celebrate clinical trial participants by making donations on behalf of those individuals to reinforce the impact of their contribution on the advancement of clinical research. Celebrations of clinical trial participants have provided an additional benefit of 130,000 vaccines and meals to children in need through prior programs.

“AGTC is thrilled to partner with Greater Gift to honor clinical trial participants and their families for their contribution to the clinical research community,” said Halley Losekamp, Director of Patient Enrollment at AGTC. "Through this partnership, our goal is to enhance awareness within the community about the value of clinical trial participation in advancing the science and understanding of gene therapies in IRDs while underscoring AGTC’s commitment to support the underserved communities that have limited access to vision care services.”

Greater Gift partnered with 2020 On-site because of the organization’s commitment to the underserved through their relationship with the Boston Public School System. This donation will allow 2020 On-site to continue the longstanding eye exam program and to double the impact of the gift, as they conduct their annual exam program and delivery of eyeglasses to public school students in need in Boston.

“We are honored to be part of this partnership with AGTC and Greater Gift. Both companies align with our mission to make eye care more accessible and to increase trust in and awareness of clinical trials. Now, because of this relationship, we will be able to support even more Boston area school children to help them succeed in the coming school year and beyond,” said Jessica Mays, Senior Director of Life Sciences for 2020 On-site, which uses their fleet of Mobile Vision Clinics to provide eye care both routinely and as part of ongoing clinical trials.