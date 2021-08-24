checkAd

Otonomo Announces the Appointment of Two Additional Board Members

24.08.2021, 14:00   

Software Acquisition Group Chairman, CEO & CFO Jonathan Huberman and Guesty President and COO Vered Raviv Schwarz Join the board of newly public Otonomo

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL and SAN JOSE, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced that Vered Raviv Schwarz and Jonathan Huberman were appointed to its Board of Directors.

Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented “We are truly honored to welcome Vered and Jonathan to our Board. Ms. Raviv Schwarz brings 28 years of expertise in leadership, corporate law, and mergers and acquisitions. As former President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at private and public companies in the technology industry, she brings unparalleled executive experience. Mr. Huberman’s impressive career includes over 25 years of high-tech business leadership experience, his insights will be a welcome addition to our board. In addition to leading turnarounds and exits at five technology companies, he spent many years as an investor, leading investments in private and public companies. We look forward to their guidance, as we work together to take Otonomo to the next level as a public company.”

Ms. Raviv Schwarz is the current President and COO of Guesty, Inc., an online property management platform for vacation and short-term rentals. She previously served as the COO of Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services; she served as the General Counsel and Vice President of Global Operations at Kenshoo and MediaMind (Sizmek Inc.); and as the Vice President of Legal Affairs at Radware Ltd. Ms. Raviv Schwarz began her career as a practicing lawyer, specializing in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings. She holds an LL.B and an LL.M in Commercial Law from Tel Aviv University.

Mr. Huberman has been the Software Acquisition Group, Inc Chairman, CEO and CFO since its inception. Previously, he served as CEO of Ooyala, a provider of media workflow automation and monetization solutions; as CEO of Syncplicity, a SaaS enterprise data management company. He also held the roles of CEO of Tiburon, an enterprise software company serving the public safety sector; and CEO at Iomega (NYSE: IOM), a consumer and enterprise storage solutions provider. Mr. Huberman holds a B.A. in Computer Science from Princeton University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States, and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io.

