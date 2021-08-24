B2Digital CEO Greg Bell to Feature in Interview on Fox Business Tonight, August 24

Interested viewers can catch the interview tonight, Tuesday, August 24 at 10:30 p.m. PT on Fox Business Network, and again on Sunday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Newsmax.

Tampa, FL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to announce that FMW Media’s “New To The Street” business TV show will feature an interview with B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell.

The interview will focus on the Company’s unique business model and its recent strides toward a sustainable breakout in growth rate in both of its main operating segments – The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The interview will also focus on the Company’s plans for the future, including its potential for strategic growth through acquisitions.

FMW Media’s "New to The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new locations per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

