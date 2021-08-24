checkAd

GSP Resource Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the “Company” or “GSP”) announces that further to its news release dated July 14, 2021, it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued 300,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $105,000. Each Unit consists of one ‘flow-through’ common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (“Warrants”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of three (3) years following the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for exploration and development work on the Company’s Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division. GSP also owns 100% of the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: (604) 619-7469
Email: simon@gspresource.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GSP Resource Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board