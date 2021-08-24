GSP Resource Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. ( TSX-V: GSPR ) (the “ Company ” or “ GSP ”) announces that further to its news release dated July 14, 2021, it has closed the second tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued 300,000 units (each, a “ Unit ”) at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $105,000. Each Unit consists of one ‘flow-through’ common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (“ Warrants ”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of three (3) years following the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for exploration and development work on the Company’s Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division. GSP also owns 100% of the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

