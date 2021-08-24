White Metal Expands the Ellen Zone with Step-Out Drilling Returning 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m, Including 19.9 g/t over 1.5 m, Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce
that it has received the assay results from the first three diamond drill holes from the Phase 2 drilling program on its Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project (the “Project” or “Property”). The three
holes were designed to test both the strike and down-dip extension of gold mineralization at the Ellen Zone, a new discovery made in the Phase 1 diamond drilling program that intersected 1.7 g/t Au
over 82.5 m (from 10 m), including 3.0 g/t Au over 45 m (from 10 m) in drill hole TM-21-94 (see White Metal news release dated April 20, 2021).
A summary of results from the higher-grade gold intersections for the first three holes from Phase 2 is provided in Table 1. Hole TM-21-100, drilled 25 m northwest of TM-21-94, confirmed the northwest strike-extension of the Ellen Zone, returning anomalous to high-grade gold between 23 m and 113 m that range from 77 ppb to 19,900 ppb Au (60 samples). The weighted average of this 90 m interval is 1.23 g/t Au, including 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m (from 23 m).
Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “Again, we have shown that the Tower Stock Gold Property has great potential to host a significant gold deposit. We are pleased to announce that because of these new positive assay results, we will extend the current drilling program to further test the Ellen Zone along strike to the northwest. We also look forward to reporting the results of all drill hole assays as they become available. The Tower Stock Gold Property is unique because of its location, great infrastructure and excellent geology that delivered exceptional gold grades over wide intervals.”
Table 1. Summary of assay results from three initial Phase 2 drill holes.
|Drill Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Au (ppb)
|TM-21-98
|72.5
|80.0
|7.5
|1.34
|1,335
|and
|86.0
|95.0
|9.0
|2.01
|2,007
|and
|102.5
|107.0
|4.5
|1.80
|1,796
|and
|159.5
|165.5
|6.0
|1.02
|1,023
|TM-21-99
|anomalous gold from 4 to 197 metres
|TM-21-100
|23.0
|33.5
|10.5
|3.68
|3,683
|and
|48.5
|65.0
|16.5
|1.35
|1,345
|and
|92.0
|113.0
|21.0
|1.90
|1,898
Note: drill hole intervals are not representative of true width.
|
