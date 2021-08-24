checkAd

White Metal Expands the Ellen Zone with Step-Out Drilling Returning 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m, Including 19.9 g/t over 1.5 m, Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from the first three diamond drill holes from the Phase 2 drilling program on its Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project (the “Project” or “Property”). The three holes were designed to test both the strike and down-dip extension of gold mineralization at the Ellen Zone, a new discovery made in the Phase 1 diamond drilling program that intersected 1.7 g/t Au over 82.5 m (from 10 m), including 3.0 g/t Au over 45 m (from 10 m) in drill hole TM-21-94 (see White Metal news release dated April 20, 2021).

A summary of results from the higher-grade gold intersections for the first three holes from Phase 2 is provided in Table 1. Hole TM-21-100, drilled 25 m northwest of TM-21-94, confirmed the northwest strike-extension of the Ellen Zone, returning anomalous to high-grade gold between 23 m and 113 m that range from 77 ppb to 19,900 ppb Au (60 samples). The weighted average of this 90 m interval is 1.23 g/t Au, including 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m (from 23 m).

Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “Again, we have shown that the Tower Stock Gold Property has great potential to host a significant gold deposit. We are pleased to announce that because of these new positive assay results, we will extend the current drilling program to further test the Ellen Zone along strike to the northwest. We also look forward to reporting the results of all drill hole assays as they become available. The Tower Stock Gold Property is unique because of its location, great infrastructure and excellent geology that delivered exceptional gold grades over wide intervals.”


Table 1. Summary of assay results from three initial Phase 2 drill holes.

Drill Hole   From (m)   To (m)   Interval (m)   Au (g/t)   Au (ppb)  
TM-21-98   72.5   80.0   7.5   1.34   1,335  
and   86.0   95.0   9.0   2.01   2,007  
and   102.5   107.0   4.5   1.80   1,796  
and   159.5   165.5   6.0   1.02   1,023  
TM-21-99   anomalous gold from 4 to 197 metres
TM-21-100   23.0   33.5   10.5   3.68   3,683  
and   48.5   65.0   16.5   1.35   1,345  
and   92.0   113.0   21.0   1.90   1,898  

Note: drill hole intervals are not representative of true width.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

White Metal Expands the Ellen Zone with Step-Out Drilling Returning 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m, Including 19.9 g/t over 1.5 m, Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from the first three diamond …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:31 UhrAnalyse: Goldpreis: Warum Goldman Sachs jetzt bullisch wird!
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
14:30 UhrST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) UPSIZES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $5.5 MILLION
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrMagellan Begins Work to Open Upper Portal at Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGSP Resource Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrLiberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:35 UhrMonarch Mining Files a Technical Report for Its Beaufor Mine Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMarathon Gold Reports Latest Berry Drill Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrBenjamin Hill Confirms Mineralization at Depth at the Sonora Gold Property
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:04 UhrYamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program for a Cumulative Total of 3,321,276 Common Shares for Approximately C$18 Million
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrinTEST EMS Division to Sponsor 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021 Conference
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten