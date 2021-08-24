White Metal Expands the Ellen Zone with Step-Out Drilling Returning 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m, Including 19.9 g/t over 1.5 m, Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from the first three diamond drill holes from the Phase 2 drilling program on its Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project (the “Project” or “Property”). The three holes were designed to test both the strike and down-dip extension of gold mineralization at the Ellen Zone, a new discovery made in the Phase 1 diamond drilling program that intersected 1.7 g/t Au over 82.5 m (from 10 m), including 3.0 g/t Au over 45 m (from 10 m) in drill hole TM-21-94 (see White Metal news release dated April 20, 2021).



A summary of results from the higher-grade gold intersections for the first three holes from Phase 2 is provided in Table 1. Hole TM-21-100 , drilled 25 m northwest of TM-21-94, confirmed the northwest strike-extension of the Ellen Zone, returning anomalous to high-grade gold between 23 m and 113 m that range from 77 ppb to 19,900 ppb Au (60 samples). The weighted average of this 90 m interval is 1.23 g/t Au, including 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m (from 23 m).