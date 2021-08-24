Solid Biosciences to Present at the 11th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Joel Schneider, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Solid’s robust, scalable approach to manufacturing AAV gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the 11 th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2021, on Friday, August 27, at 11:15 AM ET.

Following his presentation, Dr. Schneider will join gene therapy experts on a panel, “Next Generation Strategies for Manufacturing AAV,” at 11:55 AM ET.

The event is taking place August 25-27, 2021, at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. To learn more about the event and registration, please visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-orphan-drug-congress-usa/in ....

About SGT-001

Solid’s SGT-001 is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne. Duchenne is caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene that result in the absence or near absence of dystrophin protein. SGT-001 is a systemically administered candidate that delivers a synthetic dystrophin gene, called microdystrophin, to the body. This microdystrophin encodes for a functional protein surrogate that is expressed in muscles and stabilizes essential associated proteins, including neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS). Data from Solid’s clinical program suggests that SGT-001 has the potential to slow or stop the progression of Duchenne, regardless of genetic mutation or disease stage.

SGT-001 is based on pioneering research in dystrophin biology by Dr. Jeffrey Chamberlain of the University of Washington and Dr. Dongsheng Duan of the University of Missouri. SGT-001 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, or RPDD, and Fast Track Designation in the United States and Orphan Drug Designations in both the United States and European Union.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.