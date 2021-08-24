Alignment Healthcare Announces Special Blog Post on What Seniors Need to Know About Staying Safe, COVID-19 Vaccinations and the Delta Variant

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic continues with new concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced a special blog post on how seniors can continue to stay safe and healthy during the surge. Read the full post here at https://www.alignmenthealthcare.com/What-Seniors-Need-to-Know-about-th ....



“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been proactively checking in our seniors, offering added day-to-day support, such as delivering meals, access to transportation to grocery stores or helping them schedule vaccination appointments,” said Dr. Arta Bakshandeh, chief medical information officer, Alignment Healthcare. “We also hosted a series of virtual town halls to answer member questions, and share vital information related to COVID-19. To date, 80-90 percent of our members have been vaccinated with at least the first dose.”