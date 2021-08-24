checkAd

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) unveiled today the launch of its TruAudience solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities.

With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more than 127 million homes, including 80 million connected homes, TruAudience delivers the scale, accuracy, speed, connectivity and trust that marketers, media companies and technology providers need to engage consumers across the evolving media landscape. TruAudience is the culmination of 2.5 years building a robust suite of identity, addressability and data solutions. It integrates the technology and expertise from three acquisitions TransUnion completed throughout 2019 and 2020, including Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal.

“The marketing and advertising sector is on the precipice of reinvention with the demise of third-party cookies, the rise of privacy-centric solutions and the overarching need for brands to break down silos and communicate to consumers across channels — from connected TV and audio, to direct mail and linear TV,” said Matt Spiegel, EVP of Marketing Solutions and Head of Media and Entertainment Vertical, TransUnion. “TruAudience addresses all of these factors which is why industry leaders leverage the TruAudience identity graph as the backbone of their data and identity capabilities.”

Underpinned by a three-dimensional view of identity — the ability to reconcile identities and data across individuals, devices and homes — TruAudience solutions empower TransUnion clients and partners to transact with consistency whether in walled gardens, open web, broadcast media or offline.

TruAudience includes three core offerings: TruAudience Identity, TruAudience Data Marketplace and TruAudience Platform. Each offering is made available directly to marketers and advertisers or through industry partnerships. Each offering provides a unique service to businesses, including:

  • TruAudience Identity: One of the only solutions providing a three-dimensional, omnichannel view of individuals, devices and households. TruAudience Identity works in both logged in and open environments to make targeting, measurement and attribution more accurate, scalable and timely.

“TransUnion is a valued partner, and we share a desire to forge the path forward for privacy-first identity solutions," said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Together we can better meet marketers’ evolving targeting, measurement and attribution needs in a convergent TV landscape, while always putting the consumer and their privacy first.”

