Alimera Sciences Announces National Pricing and Reimbursement Granted for ILUVIEN for DME in Belgium

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, announces that Alimera Sciences Europe Limited, its Ireland-based European subsidiary, received pricing and reimbursement approval for ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME) in Belgium from the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (INAMI). Pricing and reimbursement approval was sought and secured by Alimera’s distribution partner in France and the Benelux region, Horus Pharma S.A.S. (Horus). Horus is currently in the launch phase in Belgium.

“The continued expansion of ILUVIEN availability throughout Europe further represents the execution of our international growth strategy,” said Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimera. “We anticipate this will fuel even more growth for ILUVIEN in the Benelux region behind the strength of the Horus team.”

ILUVIEN is a sustained release intravitreal implant indicated in Europe for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic diabetic macular edema (DME) considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies and for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIPU).

About ILUVIEN

www.ILUVIEN.com

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant that is injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease and number of treatments required, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS). The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

