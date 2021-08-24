checkAd

Magellan Begins Work to Open Upper Portal at Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Upper portal expected to provide access to two previously unknown veins detailed in 1982 geological report

WALLACE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), a US-focused precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased that work has commenced on reopening the upper portal at its flagship Center Star Gold Mine project in Idaho.

"We are anxious to get the upper portal opened to get access to two veins that were described in a 1982 geological report that noted two previously unknown veins that were intersected while driving the drift," said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan. "With the upper portal and main portals open we will be able to work from both the intermediate level and the main level of the mine, providing us a much better platform for future exploration and development.”

The upper portal of the Center Star Mine is the point that a new drift was driven in 1981 from the surface to the intermediate level. This was the last significant work at the mine prior to it being shut down during a period of low gold prices. Crosscut work from 1982 discovered two previously unknown veins at the intermediate level, one vein assayed 1.09 oz/ton and the second vein assayed 2.75 oz/ton. In addition to providing access to these veins, the reopening of the upper portal will eventually allow for a secondary escape route from the mine as the Company proceeds with additional exploration and development.

Located near the Elk City mining district of Idaho, Center Star hosts high-grade gold mineralization that was discovered in the early 1900s, with periodic historic production and development work done under different ownership through the 1980s.   

Since acquiring the Center Star project in July 2020, Magellan acquired additional unpatented mining claims adding 320 acres of land to increase its holding to 620 acres of claims along the Center Star gold trend.   

About Magellan Gold Corporation

Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Magellan's flagship project is the Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. We are additionally working to build a collection of interests in operating mines in the Western United States. Our goal going forward will be to achieve production and expand our resource base to achieve greater market recognition for the benefit of our shareholders. 

To learn more about Magellan Gold Corporation, visit www.magellangoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can legally extract or produce.  Pursuant to SEC Industry Guide 7 under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, a “final” or “bankable” feasibility study is required to report reserves.  Currently Magellan has not delineated “reserves” on any of its properties.  Magellan cannot be certain that any deposits at its properties will ever be confirmed or converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 or any successor rule or regulation compliant “reserves”.  Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the historic gold zones will ever be confirmed or converted into reserves or that it can be economically or legally extracted. 

The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These amendments became effective February 25, 2019, and, on January 1, 2021, replaced the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which have been rescinded from and after such date.  The amendments referenced above do not rescind the disclaimers made in the preceding paragraph.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on good faith assumptions that Magellan Gold Corporation believes are reasonable, but which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed in Magellan Gold Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Bruce Nurse

Magellan Gold Corp.

303-919-2913

bnurse@magellangoldcorp.com

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Todd McKnight
407-571-0904
todd@redchip.com


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magellan Begins Work to Open Upper Portal at Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho Upper portal expected to provide access to two previously unknown veins detailed in 1982 geological report WALLACE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:31 UhrAnalyse: Goldpreis: Warum Goldman Sachs jetzt bullisch wird!
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
14:30 UhrST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) UPSIZES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $5.5 MILLION
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrWhite Metal Expands the Ellen Zone with Step-Out Drilling Returning 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m, Including 19.9 g/t over 1.5 m, Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGSP Resource Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrLiberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:35 UhrMonarch Mining Files a Technical Report for Its Beaufor Mine Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMarathon Gold Reports Latest Berry Drill Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrBenjamin Hill Confirms Mineralization at Depth at the Sonora Gold Property
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:04 UhrYamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program for a Cumulative Total of 3,321,276 Common Shares for Approximately C$18 Million
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrinTEST EMS Division to Sponsor 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021 Conference
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten