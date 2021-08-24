D-BOX expands its footprint in Germany

ECCO, who has been a great partner to D-BOX since 2014, has provided a host of innovative technology solutions to exhibitors and theatre owners in Germany and Europe. They will be enhancing the entertainment experience in five different locations throughout Germany.

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment as well as ECCO Cine Supply and Service GMBH (“ECCO”) are pleased to announce the installation of 90 D-BOX haptic seats including 16 recliners, for seven screens, at five different locations in Germany. The installation should be completed by the end of September.

Two screens at Cinewood Kinocenter in Waldkraiburg

Two screens at Lichtburg Center in Dinslaken

One screen at Regina Palast in Leipzig

One screen at Capitol Kino in Altenburg

One screen at CiD Cinema in Döbeln



With these immersive haptic recliners, D-BOX continues to enhance the in-theatre movie experience, improving the storyline by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with motion control in the seats.

“As a longstanding partner in sales, installation and technical support for D-BOX products, ECCO has an in-depth understanding of the European market, of our technology and of the advantages it brings to exhibitors and moviegoers,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Their contribution to D-BOX’s success across Germany and Europe is unrivaled.”

“The pandemic is not over yet, but those exhibitors are highly encouraged with the status of the theatrical recovery in Germany and the accrued demand for the immersive, premium cinematic experience,” said Thomas Rüttgers, managing director at ECCO. “Given the big success of recent blockbusters and No time to die, the new James Bond film, being released soon, it was important for them to have those movie screens installed on time to capitalize on the long-awaited new release of a franchise that is already promised to a global success.”

To date, ECCO has already installed more than 160 D-BOX screens in Germany with installations all across the country.

