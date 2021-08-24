National MI Integrates with Mortgage Coach

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , the primary operating subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is now integrated with the Mortgage Coach platform, which enables mortgage lenders to create accurate, digital home loan comparison scenarios for borrowers.

Mortgage lenders use the Mortgage Coach platform to share multi-option loan comparisons with borrowers through an interactive Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentation. Each personalized TCA presentation is delivered via a digital link, enabling the borrower to compare loan scenarios and pricing to make a more informed mortgage decision. Borrowers can now instantly view a side-by-side comparison of loan options, which include National MI mortgage insurance product options, to clearly understand the impact of private MI and the additional affordability it can provide over the life of the mortgage loan.

“The convenience of obtaining a National MI quote within the Mortgage Coach Total Cost Analysis allows us to present illustrative and creative financing options at the click of a button, ensuring accurate loan pricing scenarios are presented quickly and easily to borrowers,” said Craig Strent, CEO of Apex Home Loans.

The integration enhances and simplifies the process for obtaining MI rate quotes for National MI and Mortgage Coach customers by allowing them to receive the personalized rate quote instantly within the TCA presentation. Mortgage lenders can now access National MI’s real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance pricing through its Rate GPS tool without ever leaving the Mortgage Coach platform.

“National MI is very pleased to integrate with Mortgage Coach, which helps millions of consumers make educated and informed decisions about home loans based on their individual financial goals,” said Norm Fitzgerald, chief sales officer with National MI. “Mortgage professionals leveraging the Mortgage Coach platform will now be able to include our competitive rates in their loan quotes, resulting in much faster commitments and more borrowers benefiting from private mortgage insurance.”