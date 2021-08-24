Oportun Nearly Doubling Its Addressable Market

Personal loans now available in 24 states, growing to more than 40 by year end

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), an A.I.-driven financial services and technology company that provides hardworking people with access to responsible and affordable loans, today announced that it can now offer personal loans in 24 total states, up from the 12 the company was operating in just yesterday. The significant expansion makes Oportun available to consumers in Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.



“Using A.I. and alternative data, Oportun has a proven ability to serve consumers who are locked out of the financial mainstream because of limited credit history,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun. “With an estimated 100 million adults in the U.S. with no credit score or who have been mis-scored, the impact is felt in nearly every community across the United States, and Oportun is moving with urgency to help solve this problem at scale.”