ThreeD Completes US$400,000 Investment into XREX Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce XREX Inc. (“XREX”), a Taiwan-based blockchain TradeTech company closed its US$17 million Pre-A round of financing.

“We are very excited about our investment in XREX and its commitment to financial inclusion,” said Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD. “The cryptocurrency space can be intimidating and complicated, especially for those in emerging economies, where access to resources and financial markets is not easily accessible. XREX is accelerating international trade for emerging economies using blockchain technology in a secure, compliant, and easy-to-use manner. With the company's technology, international focus, and expert management team, we believe XREX has strong growth potential and is solving a critical issue faced by cross-border merchants in today's economy.”

“We've known ThreeD Capital for three years and are thrilled to have them participate in our Pre-A round. ThreeD Capital brings a rare combination of broad management experience and a deep understanding of the blockchain industry. We look forward to receiving their guidance and leveraging their network in both traditional and blockchain-focused financial industries,“ said Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX.

More information on this subject can be found in XREX’s press release below:

Taipei, Taiwan, Aug 22, 2021-- XREX, a crypto-fiat fintech company driving financial inclusion via blockchain, closed its $17 million Pre-A round, which was oversubscribed by 200%. XREX will use the funding to expand its fiat currency portfolio, acquire additional licenses, and forge partnerships with more financial institutions and digital wallets.

Led by CDIB Capital Group (TWSE: 2883), the consortium of global investors includes publicly-listed companies, major banks, venture capital firms, and top fintech investors from the US, Canada, Germany, Estonia, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The strong participation by publicly-listed companies underscores XREX’s commitment to compliance with regulatory bodies.