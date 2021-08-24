Finning International Announces Leadership Changes

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX:FTT) (“Finning”) today announced the following changes to its leadership team, effective immediately.

Tim Ferwerda, currently the Director of Sales, Marketing and Distribution in the UK & Ireland, has stepped into the role of Managing Director for our UK & Ireland business. Mr. Ferwerda, who has been with Finning since 2016, is highly regarded by the UK & Ireland team, our customers, and Caterpillar and is well-suited to continue to drive forward the growth in the region. Prior to Finning, Tim held progressively senior roles in sales, after-market and supply chain at Pilkington/NSG Group in the UK, where he was most recently Global Commercial Director of the Automotive Division.

“Tim is a strong leader with an exceptional customer focus, who has played a key role in navigating the pandemic and winning the HS2 High Speed Rail project business, including leveraging the CUBIQ platform,” said Scott Thomson, President & CEO of Finning International. “We welcome him to our leadership team and are looking forward to a bright future in the region with Tim in this role.”

Managing Director for the UK & Ireland, Dave Primrose, has taken on the role of interim Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), as our current CHRO Chad Hiley has resigned from his position for personal reasons. Dave has deep experience in both operations and HR at Finning, including time as our CHRO, and we are confident in his ability to lead the team as we search for a new candidate for this role.

‘We are grateful for Dave’s leadership of the UK & Ireland team, especially during a particularly challenging pandemic period when he showed resolve, strength of character and tenacity,” added Thomson. “Dave’s guidance ensured we weathered the storm in the region, and we have come out stronger on the other side as a result.”

“We are fortunate to be able to draw on a great depth of internal talent as we continue to execute our strategy and look forward to the leadership both Dave and Tim will provide at Finning.”

ABOUT FINNING:
Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Surrey, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Amanda Hobson Elisha McCallum
Senior Vice President, IR & Treasury Director, Global Communications
(604) 331-4934 (778) 668-0185
FinningIR@finning.com  elisha.mccallum@finning.com 
www.finning.com






