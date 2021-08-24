checkAd

electroCore Announces New Reseller Agreement with Red One Medical Devices, LLC.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced a reseller agreement with Red One Medical Devices, LLC. (Red One). The partnership will further expand availability of electroCore’s gammaCore platform in the federal marketplace.

Red One is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) offering medical and pharmaceutical goods and services to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals, ensuring compliance with contracting regulations, and providing logistical solutions connected directly into government contracting portals such as ECAT, GSA, DAPA, BPA, and DIBBS.

“As a VA and DoD private sector partner for medical innovation, we are excited to partner with electroCore,” said Charles Pollak, President of Red One. “Their gammaCore therapy may help thousands of military personnel, family and veterans suffering from primary headache. Painful and disabling headaches torment more than 20% of former service members, especially those from the post-9/11 combat veteran cohort. We look forward to partnering with electroCore to make the therapy more easily accessible in the federal marketplace.”

“Partnering with Red One will help accelerate adoption of electroCore’s therapy within the government channel,” commented Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “Our partnership gives electroCore access to a variety of contracting portals enabling easier procurement of gammaCore therapy across veteran and active military channels. We have just begun to scratch the surface of the help we can provide to our veterans, troops, and family members in VA and DoD, and we are honored to partner with an SDVOSB to make gammaCore more widely available to those veterans and active-duty military who can benefit from our therapy.”

About Red One Medical Devices, LLC
Red One is transforming healthcare for America’s military service members and veterans. Red One identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies to the federal government. These products meet the unique needs of military surgeons and patients. They are clinically proven to improve treatment outcomes in both the DoD and VA. Red One accelerates the procurement process, oftentimes making products available to the government before they’re offered in the private sector. Their team is on a mission to provide veterans with top quality care.

