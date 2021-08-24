checkAd

Worksport Appoints Ambassador Ned L. Siegel and William J. Caragol to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021   

Mississauga, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) appointed U.S. Ambassador Ned L. Siegel and William J. Caragol to its Board of Directors as of June 30, 2021.

Worksport’s commitment to decarbonizing transportation and innovating clean energy production is something management believes is vitally important for today’s world. The Company is acutely focused on bringing robust products to market that Worksport believes has the potential to shift consumers’ mindsets of adopting clean-energy technologies. Worksport is also committed to establishing relationships with government agencies to expand support for these strategic initiatives. The appointments of government and technology veterans Amb. Ned L. Siegel and William J. Caragol, directly reflect this commitment.

Amb. Siegel is a lawyer, real estate businessman, and former U.S. ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. With over 30 years of business successes, Amb. Siegel’s significant CV includes appointment by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush to Enterprise Florida’s Board of Directors and the Space Research and Commerce Park Planning & Development Committee at the John F. Kennedy Space Center. President George W. Bush honored Amb. Siegel in 2003 with a Presidential Appointment to the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) followed by an appointment in 2006 to serve as a Representative of the United States to the United Nations.

Worksport believes that Amb. Siegel’s appointment will provide the introductions necessary to promote its products with government agencies, military networks, the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed by Worksport management, a team that not only understands what the EV & Sustainable Energy markets need, but also brings a winning vision with infinite wisdom to provide these markets with world-class products. I look forward to working with them and supporting them with strategic government relationships,” states Amb. Siegel.

William J. Caragol is Managing Director at Quidem LLC, a corporate advisory firm that assists early- and late-stage companies in corporate strategy and positioning, as they relate to new product development and commercialization, among many other corporate services. Mr. Caragol has been involved in various market sectors as a tech investor and executive, including positions as Director, Chairman, CEO, and CFO of many public and private technology companies, ranging from Biotechnology, Blockchain, Medical Products, Homeland Security, and Information Technology. One of his recent roles being Director – Audit Committee Chair for GreenBox POS.

