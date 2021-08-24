Gentherm to Participate in Virtual CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Matteo Anversa, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation will begin at 9:30 am (ET).



There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.