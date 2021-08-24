BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders,

Financial Results Highlights





Third Quarter 2021 Compared With Third Quarter 2020:- Net income of $2,275 million, an increase of 85%; adjusted net income1,4 of$2,292 million, an increase of 82%- Reported EPS2 of $3.41, an increase of 89%; adjusted EPS1,2,4 of $3.44, anincrease of 86%- Recovery of credit losses of $70 million, compared with a provision for creditlosses (PCL) of $1,054 million- Reported net efficiency ratio3 of 56.0%, compared with 57.4%; adjusted netefficiency ratio1,3,4 of 55.7%, compared with 56.8%- Return on equity (ROE) of 17.5%, an increase from 9.4%; adjusted ROE1,4 of17.6%, an increase from 9.6%- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 13.4%, an increase from 11.6% in the prior yearYear-to-Date 2021 Compared With Year-to-Date 2020:- Net income of $5,595 million, an increase of 59%; adjusted net income1,4,5 of$6,425 million, an increase of 79%- Reported EPS2 of $8.35, an increase of 61%; adjusted EPS1,2,4,5 of $9.63, anincrease of 82%- PCL of $146 million, compared with $2,521 million- Reported net efficiency ratio3 of 60.6%, compared with 60.8%; adjusted netefficiency ratio1,3,4,5 of 56.2%, compared with 60.2%- ROE of 14.5%, an increase from 9.3%; adjusted ROE1,4,5 of 16.7%, an increasefrom 9.5%For the third quarter ended July 31, 2021, BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $2,275 million or $3.41 per share on areported basis, and net income of $2,292 million or $3.44 per share on anadjusted basis."Operating momentum across our diversified businesses continues to drive strongfinancial performance. We recorded third quarter adjusted earnings per share of$3.44, with strong pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $2.9 billion, up 12%year-over-year, driven by revenue growth of 10%," said Darryl White, ChiefExecutive Officer, BMO Financial Group."We are executing strategies and investing in our businesses to deliver strongreturns and efficiency improvements, which this quarter, delivered positiveoperating leverage of 2.1%, an efficiency ratio of 55.7%, a 110 basis pointimprovement from last year, and return on equity of 17.6%. Our leadership inrisk and balance sheet management remains a key differentiator and contributedto continued strong credit metrics and a robust capital position with a CET1ratio of 13.4%.""Our consistent financial performance enables us to deliver on our vision for asustainable future. This quarter, we continued to advance our work to addressthe impact of climate change and champion inclusivity, and made a long-termpledge to supporting the development of affordable housing. With the economicrecovery continuing to take hold, and as communities adapt to the most recentpandemic developments, we are committed to helping our clients make realfinancial progress and supporting their growth ambitions." concluded Mr. White.(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAPbasis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludedthe impact of certain items. Adjusted results and measures arenon-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in the Non-GAAPMeasures section, where such non-GAAP measures and their closestGAAP counterparts are disclosed.(2) All Earnings per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer todiluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated usingnet income after deducting total dividends on preferred shares anddistributions payable on other equity instruments.(3) On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes inpolicy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance revenue.(4) Q3-2021 reported net income included expenses of $18 million ($24million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to theannounced sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the saleof our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, offsetby a partial reversal of restructuring charges recorded in Q4-2019related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax), allrecorded in non-interest expense, in Corporate Services.(5) Q2-2021 reported net income included a $747 million pre-tax andafter-tax write-down of goodwill related to the announced sale ofour EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 millionpre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business inHong Kong and Singapore, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) ofdivestiture-related costs for both transactions. The net gain onthe sale was included in revenue with the goodwill write-down anddivestiture costs included in non-interest expense, all recordedin Corporate Services.Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based onunrounded numbers.Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded the impact of divestitures anda partial reversal of restructuring charges recorded in the fourth quarter of2019, related to severance. Adjusted results also excluded the amortization ofacquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in boththe current and prior years. Reported and adjusted net income increased from theprior year, driven by net revenue growth of 10%, higher expenses, includinghigher performance-based compensation reflective of strong revenue, and theimpact of lower provisions for credit losses. Net income increased across alloperating groups.Return on equity (ROE) was 17.5%, an increase from 9.4% in the prior year, andadjusted ROE was 17.6%, an increase from 9.6%. Reported and adjusted return ontangible common equity (ROTCE) were both 19.8% in the current quarter, anincrease from 11.1% on both a reported and an adjusted basis in the prior year.Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a fourth quarter 2021dividend of $1.06 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter and theprior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share is equivalent to anannual dividend of $4.24 per common share.Third Quarter Performance ReviewCanadian P&CReported and adjusted net income were $815 million, both increasing $496 millionfrom the prior year. Results were driven by a 14% increase in revenue withhigher net interest income and non-interest revenue, higher expenses and adecrease in the provision for credit losses.During the quarter, we were named Best Commercial Bank in Canada by WorldFinance magazine for the seventh consecutive year, recognized for our innovativeand client-centric approach, commitment to digital transformation andexperience, and holistic understanding of market trends and changing clientneeds - especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This award speaks to ourcontinued focus and commitment to our clients, and our expertise acrossindustries to meet clients' evolving and unique needs. In addition, to help ourbusiness clients through the challenging times brought on by the pandemic, weextended our Lifeworks Wellness Assistance Program to Canadian Business Bankingclients across Canada, at no additional cost.U.S. P&CReported net income was $553 million, an increase of $290 million from the prioryear, and adjusted net income was $559 million, an increase of $286 million.Reported net income was US$448 million, an increase of US$256 million from theprior year, and adjusted net income was US$453 million, an increase of US$254million. Results were driven by a 7% increase in revenue with higher netinterest income and non-interest revenue, modestly higher expenses and adecrease in the provision for credit losses.During the quarter, BMO Harris Bank and Lively, Inc. (Lively), creators of themodern Health Savings Account (HSA), announced that they will bring a modern HSAexperience to eligible individual BMO customers and commercial banking clients.Beginning this fall, new HSAs will be delivered by Lively, providing BMOcustomers with a more engaging HSA experience, designed to help them make realfinancial progress through more powerful health savings tools.BMO Wealth ManagementReported net income was $401 million, an increase of $60 million or 18% from theprior year, and adjusted net income was $406 million, an increase of $57 millionor 16%. Results were driven by an 11% increase in net revenue, partially offsetby higher expenses. Traditional Wealth reported net income was $328 million, anincrease of $57 million or 21%, and adjusted net income was $333 million, anincrease of $54 million or 19%, driven by higher revenue, primarily from growthin client assets, including stronger global markets, partially offset by higherexpenses. Insurance net income was $73 million, relatively unchanged from theprior year.BMO has been recognized as the Best Private Bank by World Finance magazine forthe eleventh consecutive year. This award speaks to BMO Private Wealth'sdedicated support to our clients and their families, as they navigate thecomplexity of managing their wealth during times of uncertainty. In addition,BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) Canada was recognized at the ResponsibleInvestment Association's 2021 Leadership Awards, receiving top honours in theStewardship and Market Education categories. BMO GAM won the Stewardship Awardfor our work to accelerate Canadian diversity and inclusion beyond gender, andthe Market Education Award for the development and launch of the https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=3179445631&u=https%3A%2F%2Furldefense.com%2Fv3%2F__https%3A%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3187948-1%26h%3D719363578%26u%3Dhttp*3A*2F*2Fwww.bmo.com*2Fmyesg%26a%3DMyESGTM__%3BJSUlJQ!!O9lNpA!3tCqUJ0MOUYLJ1Ma4WRdWvxKzhXvRz5jgDFbQWGOoTG4NZquf6JhtPNI_wdLBig%24&a=MyESGTManalytics tool, a first-of-its-kind self-assessment tool that enables financialadvisors to better achieve our clients' ESG objectives.BMO Capital MarketsReported net income was $558 million, an increase of $132 million or 31% fromthe prior year, and adjusted net income was $564 million, an increase of $129million or 30%. Results were driven by continued strong revenue performance,with higher Investment and Corporate Banking revenue partially offset by lowerGlobal Markets revenue, higher expenses driven by increased performance-basedcompensation, and a recovery of credit losses, compared with elevated levels ofprovisions in the prior year.During the quarter, BMO Capital Markets announced it is establishing a dedicatedEnergy Transition Group to support our clients in their pursuit of energytransition opportunities. This new group is expected to accelerate BMO CapitalMarkets' participation in the economy's energy transition by providingknowledge, tools and support our industry groups as we engage with clients ontheir energy transition endeavors. We also continue to leverage our deepindustry expertise and insights across different sectors to support our clients,and acted as left lead arranger and left lead bookrunner to support OMERS'buyout of Gastro Health.Corporate ServicesReported and adjusted net loss for the quarter were $52 million, compared with areported and adjusted net loss of $117 million in the prior year. Adjustedresults increased due to higher revenue, driven by higher securities gains andtreasury-related activities, partially offset by higher expenses.Adjusted results in this Third Quarter Performance Review section are non-GAAPamounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.The order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section, andelsewhere in the MD&A, follows the order of revenue, expenses and provision forcredit losses, regardless of their relative impact.CapitalBMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 13.4% as at July 31, 2021, anincrease from 13.0% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, driven byretained earnings growth.Credit QualityTotal recovery of credit losses was $70 million, compared with a provision forcredit losses of $1,054 million in the prior year. The total recovery of creditlosses ratio was 6 basis points, compared with a provision for credit lossesratio of 89 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses onimpaired loans was $71 million, a decrease of $375 million from $446 million inthe prior year, largely due to lower commercial provisions in our P&Cbusinesses, and in BMO Capital Markets. The provision for credit losses onimpaired loans ratio was 6 basis points, compared with 38 basis points in theprior year. There was a $141 million recovery of credit losses on performingloans in the current quarter, compared with a $608 million provision in theprior year. The $141 million recovery of credit losses in the current quarterreflected an improving economic outlook and positive credit migration, partiallyoffset by the impact of the uncertain economic environment on future creditconditions, as well as balance growth, while the $608 million provision in theprior year reflected the impact of the extraordinary and highly uncertainenvironment on credit conditions, the economy and scenario weights.Refer to the Accounting Policies and Critical Accounting Estimates section andNote 3 in our unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for furtherinformation on the allowance for credit losses as at July 31, 2021.Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive RecoveryAt BMO, we have a long-standing commitment to support a sustainable future, athriving economy and an inclusive society, and we are acting with purpose. Insupport of our customers, communities and employees, BMO recently:- Announced a $12 billion commitment to finance affordable housing in Canadaover a 10-year period.- Deployed loans and investments as part of BMO EMpowerTM, a US$5 billioncommitment over five years to address key barriers faced by minoritybusinesses, communities and families in the United States.- Pledged $200,000 in grants to women-owned businesses in Canada and the UnitedStates through BMO Celebrating Women, a bank-owned recognition program forwomen in North America.- Continued to support economic self-sufficiency of Indigenous communities,creating a long-term partnership with the Native Women's Association of Canadaand making eLearning available to help foster greater understanding ofIndigenous perspectives through education.- Assisted customers experiencing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19pandemic, including facilitating access to relief programs introduced by theCanadian and U.S. governments, such as the Canada Emergency Business Account(CEBA) program, the Highly Affected Sector Credit Availability Program(HASCAP) and the Trade Expansion Lending Program (TELP) in Canada, and thePaycheck Protection Program (PPP) in the United States.Regulatory FilingsBMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annualManagement's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financialstatements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholdersand Proxy Circular, are available on our website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=2167542705&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) , on the Canadian SecuritiesAdministrators' website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=1311638501&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR sectionof the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=3820076147&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in or otherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=1812646130&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or any third party websites mentioned herein, does notform part of this document.CautionThe extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts BMO's business, results ofoperations, reputation, financial performance and condition, including thepotential for credit, counterparty and mark-to-market losses, its credit ratingsand regulatory capital and liquidity ratios, as well as impacts to its customersand competitors, will depend on future developments. Such developments arehighly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope, severity andduration of the pandemic and actions taken by third parties, governments, andgovernmental and regulatory authorities, which could vary by country and region.The COVID-19 pandemic may also impact the bank's ability to achieve, or thetiming to achieve, certain previously announced targets, goals and objectives.For additional information, refer to the Top and Emerging Risks That May AffectFuture Results section on page 34 in our Third Quarter 2021 Report toShareholders.The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to theCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of theorganization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with itssubsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, thenames BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with itssubsidiaries .Non-GAAP MeasuresResults and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unlessotherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derivedfrom financial statements prepared in accordance with International FinancialReporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are alsopresented on an adjusted basis that excluded the impact of certain items, as setout in the table below. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange section in ourThird Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders for a discussion of the effects ofchanges in exchange rates on BMO's results. Pre-provision pre-tax earnings(PPPT) is a non-GAAP measure, and is calculated as the difference betweenrevenue, net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefitliabilities (CCPB), and non-interest expense. Management assesses performance ona reported basis and on an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful inassessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on bothbases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assessesresults. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified itemson results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excludingthose items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, thepresentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwisenoted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this documentapplies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjustedresults and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meaningsunder GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented byother companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitutefor, GAAP results.Non-GAAP Measures(Canadian $ in millions, Q3-2021 Q2-2021 Q3-2020 YTD-2021 YTD-2020except as noted)Reported ResultsRevenue 7,562 6,076 7,189 20,613 19,200Insurance claims, (984) 283 (1,189) (1,302) (1,708)commissions and changesin policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 6,578 6,359 6,000 19,311 17,492Total provision for 70 (60) (1,054) (146) (2,521)credit lossesNon-interest expense (3,684) (4,409) (3,444) (11,706) (10,629)Income before income 2,964 1,890 1,502 7,459 4,342taxesProvision for income (689) (587) (270) (1,864) (829)taxesNet income 2,275 1,303 1,232 5,595 3,513EPS ($) 3.41 1.91 1.81 8.35 5.18Adjusting Items (Pre-tax)(1)Acquisition integration (3) (2) (5) (8) (11)costs (2)Amortization of (19) (24) (32) (68) (91)acquisition-relatedintangible assets (2)Impact of divestitures (24) (771) - (795) -(3) (4)Restructuring costs 24 - - 24 -(reversals) (4)Adjusting items included (22) (797) (37) (847) (102)in reported pre-taxincomeAdjusting Items (Aftertax) (1)Acquisition integration (2) (2) (4) (6) (8)costs (2)Amortization of (15) (18) (23) (52) (70)acquisition-relatedintangible assets (2)Impact of divestitures (18) (772) - (790) -(3) (4)Restructuring costs 18 - - 18 -(reversals) (4)Adjusting items included (17) (792) (27) (830) (78)in reported net incomeafter taxImpact on EPS ($) (0.03) (1.22) (0.04) (1.28) (0.12)Adjusted ResultsRevenue 7,562 6,047 7,189 20,584 19,200Insurance claims, (984) 283 (1,189) (1,302) (1,708)commissions and changesin policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 6,578 6,330 6,000 19,282 17,492Total provision for 70 (60) (1,054) (146) (2,521)credit lossesNon-interest expense (3,662) (3,583) (3,407) (10,830) (10,527)Income before income 2,986 2,687 1,539 8,306 4,444taxesProvision for income (694) (592) (280) (1,881) (853)taxesNet income 2,292 2,095 1,259 6,425 3,591EPS ($) 3.44 3.13 1.85 9.63 5.30(1) Adjusting items are generally included in Corporate Services, withthe exception of the amortization of acquisition-relatedintangible assets and certain acquisition integration costs, whichare charged to the operating groups.(2) These amounts were charged to the non-interest expense of theoperating groups. Before-tax and after-tax amounts for eachoperating group are provided on pages 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28 of ourThird Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.(3) Q2-2021 reported net income included a $747 million pre-tax andafter-tax write-down of goodwill related to the announced sale ofour EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 millionpre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business inHong Kong and Singapore, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) ofdivestiture-related costs for both transactions. The net gain onthe sale was included in revenue with the goodwill write-down anddivestiture costs included in non-interest expense, all recordedin Corporate Services.(4) Q3-2021 reported net income included expenses of $18 million ($24million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to theannounced sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the saleof our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, offsetby a partial reversal of restructuring charges recorded in Q4-2019related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax), allrecorded in non-interest expense, in Corporate Services.Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAPmeasures.Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating GroupBMO Wealth BMO CorporateCapital(Canadian $ in Canadian U.S. Total Management Markets Services Totalmillions) P&C P&C P&C BankQ3-2021Reported net income 815 553 1,368 401 558 (52) 2,275(loss)Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2integration costs(1)Amortization of - 6 6 5 4 - 15acquisition-relatedintangible assets(2)Impact of - - - - - 18 18divestitures (3)Restructuring costs - - - - - (18) (18)(reversals) (3)Adjusted net income 815 559 1,374 406 564 (52) 2,292(loss)Q2-2021Reported net income 764 542 1,306 346 563 (912) 1,303(loss)Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2integration costs(1)Amortization of 1 5 6 7 5 - 18acquisition-relatedintangible assets(2)Impact of - - - - - 772 772divestitures (4)Adjusted net income 765 547 1,312 353 570 (140) 2,095(loss)Q3-2020Reported net income 319 263 582 341 426 (117) 1,232(loss)Acquisition - - - - 4 - 4integration costs(1)Amortization of - 10 10 8 5 - 23acquisition-relatedintangible assets(2)Adjusted net income 319 273 592 349 435 (117) 1,259(loss)YTD-2021Reported net income 2,316 1,677 3,993 1,105 1,604 (1,107) 5,595(loss)Acquisition - - - - 6 - 6integration costs(1)Amortization of 1 18 19 20 13 - 52acquisition-relatedintangible assets(2)Impact of - - - - - 790 790divestitures (3) (4)Restructuring costs - - - - - (18) (18)(reversals) (3)Adjusted net income 2,317 1,695 4,012 1,125 1,623 (335) 6,425(loss)YTD-2020Reported net income 1,380 953 2,333 776 708 (304) 3,513(loss)Acquisition - - - - 8 - 8integration costs(1)Amortization of 1 30 31 26 13 - 70acquisition-relatedintangible assets(2)Adjusted net income 1,381 983 2,364 802 729 (304) 3,591(loss)(1) KGS-Alpha and Clearpool acquisition integration costs before taxamounts of $3 million in Q3-2021, $2 million in Q2-2021, $5million in Q3-2020; $8 million for YTD-2021 and $11 million forYTD-2020 are included in non-interest expense in BMO CapitalMarkets.(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets before taxis charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups.Canadian P&C amounts of $nil in Q3-2021, $1 million in Q2-2021,and $nil in Q3-2020; $1 million for both YTD-2021 and YTD-2020.U.S. P&C amounts of $9 million in Q3-2021, $7 million in Q2-2021,and $13 million in Q3-2020; $25 million for YTD-2021 and $40million for YTD-2020. BMO Wealth Management amounts of $5 millionin Q3-2021, $10 million in Q2-2021, and $11 million in Q3-2020;$25 million for YTD-2021 and $33 million for YTD-2020. BMO CapitalMarkets amounts of $5 million in Q3-2021, $6 million in Q2-2021,and $8 million in Q3-2020; $17 million for both YTD-2021 andYTD-2020.(3) Q3-2021 reported net income included expenses of $18 million ($24million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to theannounced sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the saleof our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, offsetby a partial reversal of restructuring charges recorded in Q4-2019related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax), allrecorded in non-interest expense, in Corporate Services.(4) Q2-2021 reported net income included a $747 million pre-tax andafter-tax write-down of goodwill related to the announced sale ofour EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 millionpre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business inHong Kong and Singapore, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) ofdivestiture-related costs for both transactions. The net gain onthe sale was included in revenue with the goodwill write-down anddivestiture costs included in non-interest expense, all recordedin Corporate Services.Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAPmeasures.Caution Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsBank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oralforward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in thisdocument, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securitiesregulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in othercommunications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, theUnited States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and anyapplicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in thisdocument may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to ourobjectives and priorities for fiscal 2021 and beyond, our strategies or futureactions, our targets, expectations for our financial condition or share price,the regulatory environment in which we operate and the results of or outlook forour operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international economies, theexpected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, earnings,results, and financial performance and condition, as well as its impact on ourcustomers, competitors, reputation and trading exposures, and include statementsof our management. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by wordssuch as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project","intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may" and "could."By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions andare subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific innature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions orprojections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not becorrect, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19pandemic has heightened this risk given the increased challenge in makingassumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We cautionreaders of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-lookingstatements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control andthe effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual futureresults, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-lookingstatements.The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influencedby many factors, including but not limited to: the severity, duration and spreadof the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on local, national or internationaleconomies, and its heightening of certain risks that may affect our futureresults; the possible impact on our business and operations of outbreaks ofdisease or illness that affect local, national or international economies;general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate;information, privacy and cyber security, including the threat of data breaches,hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as well as the possibility ofdenial of service resulting from efforts targeted at causing system failure andservice disruption; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy, and taxlegislation and interpretation; interest rate and currency value fluctuations,as well as benchmark interest rate reforms; technological changes and technologyresiliency; political conditions, including changes relating to or affectingeconomic or trade matters; the Canadian housing market and consumer leverage;climate change and other environmental and social risks; weak, volatile orilliquid capital or credit markets; the level of competition in the geographicand business areas in which we operate; changes in laws or in supervisoryexpectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidityrequirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs;judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of theinformation we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties; failureof third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to executeour strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions or dispositions,including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and theeffect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on theseestimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect toreliance on third parties; changes to our credit ratings; global capital marketsactivities; the possible effects on our business of war or terrorist activities;natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such astransportation, communications, power or water supply; and our ability toanticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoingfactors.We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For moreinformation, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect FutureResults section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, legal and regulatory, strategic,environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide RiskManagement section that starts on page 73 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report, and theRisk Management section that starts on page 34 of our Third Quarter 2021 Reportto Shareholders, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that mayaffect our future results. Investors and others should carefully consider thesefactors and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and theinherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake toupdate any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be madefrom time to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required bylaw. The forward-looking information contained in this document is presented forthe purpose of assisting our shareholders in understanding our financialposition as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as ourstrategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for otherpurposes.Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statementscontained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlooksection on page 18 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and updated in the EconomicReview and Outlook section set forth in our Third Quarter 2021 Report toShareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Losses section on page 114of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and the Allowance for Credit Losses section setforth in our Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions about theperformance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall marketconditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors weconsider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectationsfor our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, weprimarily consider historical economic data, past relationships between economicand financial variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to thedomestic and global economy. Please refer to the Economic Review and Outlook andAllowance for Credit Losses sections in our Third Quarter 2021 Report toShareholders.INVESTOR AND MEDIA PRESENTATIONInvestor Presentation MaterialsInterested parties are invited to visit BMO's website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=1889687843&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) to review the 2020 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidatedfinancial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementaryfinancial and regulatory information package.Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast PresentationsInterested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference callon Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed bytelephone at 416-406-0743 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-898-3989 (toll-freeoutside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1365804#. A replay of the conference callcan be accessed until September 21, 2021, by calling 905-694-9451 (from withinToronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode:9195676#.A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=1889687843&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) . 