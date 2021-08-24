BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders,
including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period
ended July 31, 2021, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https
://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=1889687843&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com
%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.net/
c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267453-1&h=1311638501&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.
sedar.com .
Financial Results Highlights
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the
organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the
names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries .
Non-GAAP Measures
Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless
otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived
from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also
presented on an adjusted basis that excluded the impact of certain items, as set
out in the table below. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange section in our
Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders for a discussion of the effects of
changes in exchange rates on BMO's results. Pre-provision pre-tax earnings
(PPPT) is a non-GAAP measure, and is calculated as the difference between
revenue, net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB), and non-interest expense. Management assesses performance on
a reported basis and on an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful in
assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both
bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses
results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items
on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding
those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the
presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise
noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document
applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted
results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meanings
under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by
other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute
for, GAAP results.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Canadian $ in millions, Q3-2021 Q2-2021 Q3-2020 YTD-2021 YTD-2020
except as noted)
Reported Results
Revenue 7,562 6,076 7,189 20,613 19,200
Insurance claims, (984) 283 (1,189) (1,302) (1,708)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 6,578 6,359 6,000 19,311 17,492
Total provision for 70 (60) (1,054) (146) (2,521)
credit losses
Non-interest expense (3,684) (4,409) (3,444) (11,706) (10,629)
Income before income 2,964 1,890 1,502 7,459 4,342
taxes
Provision for income (689) (587) (270) (1,864) (829)
taxes
Net income 2,275 1,303 1,232 5,595 3,513
EPS ($) 3.41 1.91 1.81 8.35 5.18
Adjusting Items (Pre-tax)
(1)
Acquisition integration (3) (2) (5) (8) (11)
costs (2)
Amortization of (19) (24) (32) (68) (91)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (2)
Impact of divestitures (24) (771) - (795) -
(3) (4)
Restructuring costs 24 - - 24 -
(reversals) (4)
Adjusting items included (22) (797) (37) (847) (102)
in reported pre-tax
income
Adjusting Items (After
tax) (1)
Acquisition integration (2) (2) (4) (6) (8)
costs (2)
Amortization of (15) (18) (23) (52) (70)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (2)
Impact of divestitures (18) (772) - (790) -
(3) (4)
Restructuring costs 18 - - 18 -
(reversals) (4)
Adjusting items included (17) (792) (27) (830) (78)
in reported net income
after tax
Impact on EPS ($) (0.03) (1.22) (0.04) (1.28) (0.12)
Adjusted Results
Revenue 7,562 6,047 7,189 20,584 19,200
Insurance claims, (984) 283 (1,189) (1,302) (1,708)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 6,578 6,330 6,000 19,282 17,492
Total provision for 70 (60) (1,054) (146) (2,521)
credit losses
Non-interest expense (3,662) (3,583) (3,407) (10,830) (10,527)
Income before income 2,986 2,687 1,539 8,306 4,444
taxes
Provision for income (694) (592) (280) (1,881) (853)
taxes
Net income 2,292 2,095 1,259 6,425 3,591
EPS ($) 3.44 3.13 1.85 9.63 5.30
(1) Adjusting items are generally included in Corporate Services, with
the exception of the amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets and certain acquisition integration costs, which
are charged to the operating groups.
(2) These amounts were charged to the non-interest expense of the
operating groups. Before-tax and after-tax amounts for each
operating group are provided on pages 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28 of our
Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.
(3) Q2-2021 reported net income included a $747 million pre-tax and
after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the announced sale of
our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 million
pre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business in
Hong Kong and Singapore, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) of
divestiture-related costs for both transactions. The net gain on
the sale was included in revenue with the goodwill write-down and
divestiture costs included in non-interest expense, all recorded
in Corporate Services.
(4) Q3-2021 reported net income included expenses of $18 million ($24
million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to the
announced sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale
of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, offset
by a partial reversal of restructuring charges recorded in Q4-2019
related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax), all
recorded in non-interest expense, in Corporate Services.
Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP
measures.
Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group
BMO Wealth BMO Corporate
Capital
(Canadian $ in Canadian U.S. Total Management Markets Services Total
millions) P&C P&C P&C Bank
Q3-2021
Reported net income 815 553 1,368 401 558 (52) 2,275
(loss)
Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2
integration costs
(1)
Amortization of - 6 6 5 4 - 15
acquisition-related
intangible assets
(2)
Impact of - - - - - 18 18
divestitures (3)
Restructuring costs - - - - - (18) (18)
(reversals) (3)
Adjusted net income 815 559 1,374 406 564 (52) 2,292
(loss)
Q2-2021
Reported net income 764 542 1,306 346 563 (912) 1,303
(loss)
Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2
integration costs
(1)
Amortization of 1 5 6 7 5 - 18
acquisition-related
intangible assets
(2)
Impact of - - - - - 772 772
divestitures (4)
Adjusted net income 765 547 1,312 353 570 (140) 2,095
(loss)
Q3-2020
Reported net income 319 263 582 341 426 (117) 1,232
(loss)
Acquisition - - - - 4 - 4
integration costs
(1)
Amortization of - 10 10 8 5 - 23
acquisition-related
intangible assets
(2)
Adjusted net income 319 273 592 349 435 (117) 1,259
(loss)
YTD-2021
Reported net income 2,316 1,677 3,993 1,105 1,604 (1,107) 5,595
(loss)
Acquisition - - - - 6 - 6
integration costs
(1)
Amortization of 1 18 19 20 13 - 52
acquisition-related
intangible assets
(2)
Impact of - - - - - 790 790
divestitures (3) (4)
Restructuring costs - - - - - (18) (18)
(reversals) (3)
Adjusted net income 2,317 1,695 4,012 1,125 1,623 (335) 6,425
(loss)
YTD-2020
Reported net income 1,380 953 2,333 776 708 (304) 3,513
(loss)
Acquisition - - - - 8 - 8
integration costs
(1)
Amortization of 1 30 31 26 13 - 70
acquisition-related
intangible assets
(2)
Adjusted net income 1,381 983 2,364 802 729 (304) 3,591
(loss)
(1) KGS-Alpha and Clearpool acquisition integration costs before tax
amounts of $3 million in Q3-2021, $2 million in Q2-2021, $5
million in Q3-2020; $8 million for YTD-2021 and $11 million for
YTD-2020 are included in non-interest expense in BMO Capital
Markets.
(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets before tax
is charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups.
Canadian P&C amounts of $nil in Q3-2021, $1 million in Q2-2021,
and $nil in Q3-2020; $1 million for both YTD-2021 and YTD-2020.
U.S. P&C amounts of $9 million in Q3-2021, $7 million in Q2-2021,
and $13 million in Q3-2020; $25 million for YTD-2021 and $40
million for YTD-2020. BMO Wealth Management amounts of $5 million
in Q3-2021, $10 million in Q2-2021, and $11 million in Q3-2020;
$25 million for YTD-2021 and $33 million for YTD-2020. BMO Capital
Markets amounts of $5 million in Q3-2021, $6 million in Q2-2021,
and $8 million in Q3-2020; $17 million for both YTD-2021 and
YTD-2020.
(3) Q3-2021 reported net income included expenses of $18 million ($24
million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to the
announced sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale
of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, offset
by a partial reversal of restructuring charges recorded in Q4-2019
related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax), all
recorded in non-interest expense, in Corporate Services.
(4) Q2-2021 reported net income included a $747 million pre-tax and
after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the announced sale of
our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 million
pre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business in
Hong Kong and Singapore, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) of
divestiture-related costs for both transactions. The net gain on
the sale was included in revenue with the goodwill write-down and
divestiture costs included in non-interest expense, all recorded
in Corporate Services.
Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP
measures.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral
forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this
document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities
regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other
communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"
provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any
applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this
document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our
objectives and priorities for fiscal 2021 and beyond, our strategies or future
actions, our targets, expectations for our financial condition or share price,
the regulatory environment in which we operate and the results of or outlook for
our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international economies, the
expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, earnings,
results, and financial performance and condition, as well as its impact on our
customers, competitors, reputation and trading exposures, and include statements
of our management. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words
such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project",
"intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may" and "could."
By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and
are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in
nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or
projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be
correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,
forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19
pandemic has heightened this risk given the increased challenge in making
assumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution
readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking
statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and
the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future
results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,
expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking
statements.
The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced
by many factors, including but not limited to: the severity, duration and spread
of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on local, national or international
economies, and its heightening of certain risks that may affect our future
results; the possible impact on our business and operations of outbreaks of
disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies;
general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate;
information, privacy and cyber security, including the threat of data breaches,
hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as well as the possibility of
denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at causing system failure and
service disruption; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy, and tax
legislation and interpretation; interest rate and currency value fluctuations,
as well as benchmark interest rate reforms; technological changes and technology
resiliency; political conditions, including changes relating to or affecting
economic or trade matters; the Canadian housing market and consumer leverage;
climate change and other environmental and social risks; weak, volatile or
illiquid capital or credit markets; the level of competition in the geographic
and business areas in which we operate; changes in laws or in supervisory
expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity
requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs;
judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of the
information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties; failure
of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to execute
our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions or dispositions,
including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the
effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these
estimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect to
reliance on third parties; changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets
activities; the possible effects on our business of war or terrorist activities;
natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as
transportation, communications, power or water supply; and our ability to
anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing
factors.
We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.
Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more
information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future
Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,
insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, legal and regulatory, strategic,
environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide Risk
Management section that starts on page 73 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report, and the
Risk Management section that starts on page 34 of our Third Quarter 2021 Report
to Shareholders, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may
affect our future results. Investors and others should carefully consider these
factors and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the
inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made
from time to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by
law. The forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for
the purpose of assisting our shareholders in understanding our financial
position as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our
strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other
purposes.
Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements
contained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlook
section on page 18 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and updated in the Economic
Review and Outlook section set forth in our Third Quarter 2021 Report to
Shareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Losses section on page 114
of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and the Allowance for Credit Losses section set
forth in our Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions about the
performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market
conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors we
consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations
for our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, we
primarily consider historical economic data, past relationships between economic
and financial variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the
domestic and global economy. Please refer to the Economic Review and Outlook and
Allowance for Credit Losses sections in our Third Quarter 2021 Report to
Shareholders.
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the
organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the
names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries .
