Today is Jefferies Global Trading Charity Day to Support Organizations Focused on Afghanistan Refugees, U.S. Military Veterans, and Haitian Earthquake Relief

As previously announced, Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions today for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm’s clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and its more than 4,000 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. Given the complicated environment in both Afghanistan and Haiti, these contributions will be allocated carefully to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: “Today is an important day, when we and our clients get to show our support to those most in need in Afghanistan and Haiti, and to express our sincere thanks to our military veterans who have done and sacrificed so much for all of us. The situation in Afghanistan and Haiti is dire, with many women and children facing unimaginable circumstances. Charities working on the front lines to provide aid, protect refugees, and deliver services for those that have been displaced need all of our support. We encourage our employees and clients around the world to join our collective efforts – this day would not be possible without your generosity.”

For further information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.



