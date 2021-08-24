Western Union & Western Union Foundation Support Relief Efforts in Haiti in Wake of Earthquake

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation today announced a package of relief efforts for Haiti following the recent magnitude-7.2 earthquake and subsequent landfall of Tropical Storm Grace. The aid will be directed to Partners In Health to support relief efforts in the hardest-hit and hardest-to-reach western areas of the country. Additionally, Western Union is waiving transfer fees on consumer money transfers from retail locations in the U.S. to bank accounts in Haiti through August 31, 2021. In total, contributions from Western Union, the Western Union Foundation, Agents and employees through this effort could exceed USD $200,000.

“Western Union is guided by our purpose of moving money for better in all that we do and our commitments to the communities we serve,” said Rodrigo Garcia Estebarena, General Manager, Mexico, Caribbean and Central America at Western Union. “While the devastating earthquake and tropical storm continue to impact the region, we pledge our support to Partners In Health and first responders who are providing critical emergency relief.”

On August 14, the devastating earthquake struck Haiti, and was soon followed by Tropical Storm Grace—leaving close to 2,200 people dead and thousands more injured, with hundreds reported missing. Much critical infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, was destroyed or damaged, and tens of thousands of people have been left homeless.

The Western Union Foundation and local Western Union Agents in Haiti, Soge Bank and Capital Bank, have pledged an initial USD $150,000 to Partners In Health. The Western Union Foundation is providing a 1:1 match of qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents, up to USD $75,000; and a 2:1 match from contributions made by Western Union employees, up to USD $30,000.

Western Union Foundation’s commitment to Partners In Health, known as Zanmi Lasante in Haiti, will:

Provide immediate medical care with the deployment of a team of doctors, and immediate clinical care at its 350-bed internationally accredited hospital;

Procure and deliver essential equipment and supplies throughout the region; and

Coordinate mental health care and social support.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation have long worked at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, including COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $18 million for disaster relief, aiding victims of more than 200 disasters around the world.

About the Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest pathway to economic opportunity. After 20 years of impact, we continue to deliver on our mission with Opportunity Beyond Borders, focused on empowering forcibly displaced and marginalized youth with the training and education needed to succeed in today’s technology-driven global economy. The Foundation also provides funding for humanitarian efforts for communities in crisis and disaster, one key reason for forced migration. Including second-quarter 2021 investments, to date, we have funded more than $134 million for projects and scholarships. The Western Union Foundation is a separate, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable corporation and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents, and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for U.S. income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

