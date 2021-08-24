checkAd

Western Union & Western Union Foundation Support Relief Efforts in Haiti in Wake of Earthquake

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation today announced a package of relief efforts for Haiti following the recent magnitude-7.2 earthquake and subsequent landfall of Tropical Storm Grace. The aid will be directed to Partners In Health to support relief efforts in the hardest-hit and hardest-to-reach western areas of the country. Additionally, Western Union is waiving transfer fees on consumer money transfers from retail locations in the U.S. to bank accounts in Haiti through August 31, 2021. In total, contributions from Western Union, the Western Union Foundation, Agents and employees through this effort could exceed USD $200,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005362/en/

“Western Union is guided by our purpose of moving money for better in all that we do and our commitments to the communities we serve,” said Rodrigo Garcia Estebarena, General Manager, Mexico, Caribbean and Central America at Western Union. “While the devastating earthquake and tropical storm continue to impact the region, we pledge our support to Partners In Health and first responders who are providing critical emergency relief.”

On August 14, the devastating earthquake struck Haiti, and was soon followed by Tropical Storm Grace—leaving close to 2,200 people dead and thousands more injured, with hundreds reported missing. Much critical infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, was destroyed or damaged, and tens of thousands of people have been left homeless.

The Western Union Foundation and local Western Union Agents in Haiti, Soge Bank and Capital Bank, have pledged an initial USD $150,000 to Partners In Health. The Western Union Foundation is providing a 1:1 match of qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents, up to USD $75,000; and a 2:1 match from contributions made by Western Union employees, up to USD $30,000.

Western Union Foundation’s commitment to Partners In Health, known as Zanmi Lasante in Haiti, will:

  • Provide immediate medical care with the deployment of a team of doctors, and immediate clinical care at its 350-bed internationally accredited hospital;
  • Procure and deliver essential equipment and supplies throughout the region; and
  • Coordinate mental health care and social support.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation have long worked at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, including COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $18 million for disaster relief, aiding victims of more than 200 disasters around the world.

About the Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest pathway to economic opportunity. After 20 years of impact, we continue to deliver on our mission with Opportunity Beyond Borders, focused on empowering forcibly displaced and marginalized youth with the training and education needed to succeed in today’s technology-driven global economy. The Foundation also provides funding for humanitarian efforts for communities in crisis and disaster, one key reason for forced migration. Including second-quarter 2021 investments, to date, we have funded more than $134 million for projects and scholarships. The Western Union Foundation is a separate, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable corporation and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents, and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for U.S. income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Union & Western Union Foundation Support Relief Efforts in Haiti in Wake of Earthquake Western Union and the Western Union Foundation today announced a package of relief efforts for Haiti following the recent magnitude-7.2 earthquake and subsequent landfall of Tropical Storm Grace. The aid will be directed to Partners In Health to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020