checkAd

AI Tech Alert Key Differences Between Transfer Learning and Incremental Learning

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  54   |   |   

The massive computing resources required to train neural networks for AI/ML tasks has driven interest in two forms of learning presumed to be more efficient: transfer learning and incremental learning. Experts at BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, offered the following insight and considerations for their use in edge AI/IoT environments.

In transfer learning, applicable knowledge established in a previously trained AI model is “imported” and used as the basis of a new model. After taking this shortcut of using a pretrained model, such as an open-source image or NLP dataset, new objects can be added to customize the result for the particular scenario.

The primary downfall of this system is accuracy. Fine-tuning the pretrained model requires large amounts of task-specific data to add new weights or data points. As it requires working with layers in the pretrained model to get to where it has value for creating the new model, it may also require more specialized, machine-learning savvy skills, tools, and service vendors.

When used for edge AI applications, transfer learning involves sending data to the cloud for retraining, incurring privacy and security risks. Once a new model is trained, any time there is new information to learn, the entire training process needs to be repeated. This is a frequent challenge in edge AI, where devices must constantly adapt to changes in the field.

“First and foremost is the issue of there being an available model that you can make work for your application, which is not likely for anything but very basic AI, and then you need enough samples to retrain it properly,” said Anil Mankar, Co-founder, Chief Development Officer at BrainChip. “Since this requires going to the cloud for retraining and then back down to the device, transfer learning is still a very complex and costly process, though it’s a nice option when and where it’s possible to use it.”

Incremental learning is another form that is often used to reduce the resources used to train models because of its efficiency and ability to accommodate new and changed data inputs. An edge device that can perform incremental learning within the device itself, rather than send data to the cloud, can learn continuously.

Incremental or “one-shot” learning can begin with a very small set of samples, and grow its knowledge as more data is absorbed. The ability to evolve based on more data also results in higher accuracy. When retraining is done on the device’s hardware, instead of cloud retraining, the data and application remains private and secure.

Seite 1 von 3
BrainChip Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: TcwbwtM - wer sprachs?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AI Tech Alert Key Differences Between Transfer Learning and Incremental Learning The massive computing resources required to train neural networks for AI/ML tasks has driven interest in two forms of learning presumed to be more efficient: transfer learning and incremental learning. Experts at BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology Advocate Katina Michael
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten