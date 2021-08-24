checkAd

Duetto & Agilysys Announce New Two-Way Solution Integration With Agilysys Stay PMS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions, and Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the expansion of their relationship with the general availability of a seamless two-way integration between Agilysys Stay PMS and Duetto.

Agilysys Stay is a full-featured cloud-native enterprise-grade SaaS PMS that delivers personalized guest experiences with powerful operational efficiencies allowing users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, Stay provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. Agilysys Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

In addition, Stay’s powerful revenue and analytics tools are a natural fit with Duetto’s, enabling a dynamic open pricing model that fully optimizes their revenue with personalized pricing recommendations.

Key benefits of the Agilysys Stay – Duetto integration include:

  • High Quality Data Exchange that provides Duetto with detailed Stay reservation, inventory and group block information that empowers their analytics tools to make intelligent personalized recommendations.
  • Real-Time Revenue Optimization that communicates information nearly instantly allowing Duetto GameChanger to respond quickly to changing conditions with pricing recommendations that can then be actioned in Agilysys Stay, ensuring revenue is always optimized.
  • Rapid Deployment allowing hoteliers to immediately reap benefits of the combined solutions.

Duetto and Agilysys have been working together since 2016 when Duetto announced its integration with Agilysys LMS and Agilysys Visual One PMS solutions.

“We’re very proud to be further extending our relationship with Agilysys through this new integration with Agilysys Stay PMS,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “The benefits to hoteliers of working with both these cutting-edge cloud-based technologies is very simple – leveraging our common customer-centric philosophy, each of our solutions seeks to deliver personalized guest experiences that also maximize property revenue.”

