checkAd

Wipro Announces Opening of New Delivery Center in Arkansas, USA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:01  |  42   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas. The company expects to hire up to 400 employees in the next two years in Arkansas.

Wipro will invest approximately US$ three million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service center. The delivery center will provide operational services to Wipro’s clients across industry verticals.

“Wipro has been a technology leader for decades. With great pleasure, I welcome them to Arkansas,” said Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas. “These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas, and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology.”

“I’m thrilled that Wipro recognized the talent we have here in Central Arkansas and chose Sherwood as the site of its newest facility,” said Mike Preston, Executive Director, Arkansas Economic Development Commission and Arkansas Secretary of Commerce. “I know they will find the necessary support here that will continue to lead them on their path to success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Wipro to our community,” said Virginia Hillman Young, Mayor of Sherwood. “This announcement is the beginning of a new partnership between our city and the company. We look forward to working closely with the local Wipro team as they grow and thrive in Sherwood.”

“This is a tremendous win for the City of Sherwood and their local economic development team,” said James Reddish, Executive Vice President - Little Rock Regional Chamber. “As a region, we know that the success of any one community is a success for all, and we look forward to supporting Wipro and Sherwood, as the company establishes and grows its presence in Central Arkansas.”

“We are thrilled to open the delivery center in Sherwood and improve our reach to customers in central Arkansas. This strategic investment will bring Wipro’s innovation, operational capabilities and organizational expertise to the region. This is part of our commitment to enable future expansion, and drive employment generation initiatives for local communities,’’ said Nagendra P Bandaru, Managing Partner-iCORE, Wipro Limited.

Wipro is recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Seite 1 von 4
Wipro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wipro Announces Opening of New Delivery Center in Arkansas, USA Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas. The company expects to hire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21Wipro Launches @now Studio in Texas, Expands Its Digital and Cyber Defense Center
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21﻿IP Infusion Partners with Wipro Limited to Deliver Validated Disaggregated Networking Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Wipro Appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Wipro and Designit Research Shows that 68% of CMOs Say Empathy and Transparency Surpass Innovation in Brand Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten