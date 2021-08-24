Wipro Announces Opening of New Delivery Center in Arkansas, USA

Wipro will invest approximately US$ three million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service center. The delivery center will provide operational services to Wipro’s clients across industry verticals.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas. The company expects to hire up to 400 employees in the next two years in Arkansas.

“Wipro has been a technology leader for decades. With great pleasure, I welcome them to Arkansas,” said Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas. “These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas, and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology.”

“I’m thrilled that Wipro recognized the talent we have here in Central Arkansas and chose Sherwood as the site of its newest facility,” said Mike Preston, Executive Director, Arkansas Economic Development Commission and Arkansas Secretary of Commerce. “I know they will find the necessary support here that will continue to lead them on their path to success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Wipro to our community,” said Virginia Hillman Young, Mayor of Sherwood. “This announcement is the beginning of a new partnership between our city and the company. We look forward to working closely with the local Wipro team as they grow and thrive in Sherwood.”

“This is a tremendous win for the City of Sherwood and their local economic development team,” said James Reddish, Executive Vice President - Little Rock Regional Chamber. “As a region, we know that the success of any one community is a success for all, and we look forward to supporting Wipro and Sherwood, as the company establishes and grows its presence in Central Arkansas.”

“We are thrilled to open the delivery center in Sherwood and improve our reach to customers in central Arkansas. This strategic investment will bring Wipro’s innovation, operational capabilities and organizational expertise to the region. This is part of our commitment to enable future expansion, and drive employment generation initiatives for local communities,’’ said Nagendra P Bandaru, Managing Partner-iCORE, Wipro Limited.

