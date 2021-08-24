Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication Autor: PLX AI | 24.08.2021, 14:01 | 33 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 14:01 | (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the USXarelto … (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the USXarelto … (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.

Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the US

Xarelto plus aspirin is the first treatment approach indicated in the US for both coronary artery disease (CAD) and PAD, now including patients post recent lower-extremity revascularization (LER) due to symptomatic PAD, Bayer says

Xarelto is the only anticoagulant in more than 20 years to show a significant benefit in patients with PAD who remain at high risk for major thrombotic events post lower extremity revascularization, Bayer says



