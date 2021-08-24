Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication
(PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the USXarelto …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.
- Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the US
- Xarelto plus aspirin is the first treatment approach indicated in the US for both coronary artery disease (CAD) and PAD, now including patients post recent lower-extremity revascularization (LER) due to symptomatic PAD, Bayer says
- Xarelto is the only anticoagulant in more than 20 years to show a significant benefit in patients with PAD who remain at high risk for major thrombotic events post lower extremity revascularization, Bayer says
