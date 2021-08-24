checkAd

Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication

Autor: PLX AI
24.08.2021, 14:01  |  33   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the USXarelto …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.
  • Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the US
  • Xarelto plus aspirin is the first treatment approach indicated in the US for both coronary artery disease (CAD) and PAD, now including patients post recent lower-extremity revascularization (LER) due to symptomatic PAD, Bayer says
  • Xarelto is the only anticoagulant in more than 20 years to show a significant benefit in patients with PAD who remain at high risk for major thrombotic events post lower extremity revascularization, Bayer says


Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves expansion of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for Xarelto plus aspirin.Patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD now included in the label in the USXarelto …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MTG CFO Steps Down, Stays in Company in Diminished Role
RTX Revenue Falls 24% Due to Supply Chain Issues
Better Collective Crashes 12% After Flagging Soft July Numbers
GN Store Nord Chairman Buys Shares for DKK 650,000
Royal Unibrew Gains 3%; Bank of America Says New Guidance Seems Conservative
DOF Q2 Fleet Utilization up to 80% vs 70% Last Year
Bavarian Nordic Rises Another 3% as Brokers Lift Price Targets
Hartmann Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares in Company
BW Offshore Seen Falling 5% After Earnings Miss: Traders
Better Collective Q2 Revenue Tops Expectations; Low Sports Win Margin in July
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Nel Premium to Hydrogen Competitors Is Excessive, Kepler Says Halving Price Target
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
Jyske Bank Cut to Sell at Nordea After Top-Line Earnings Miss Estimates
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - BioNTech, Volkswagen und Bayer
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
19.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 19.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Bayer-Aufsichtsratschef will keine Aufspaltung des Konzerns
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Bayer Aktie: Gegenbewegung auf die jüngsten Kursverluste bleibt enttäuschend
4investors | Kommentare
17.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft BAYER AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
17.08.21Bayer to Present Data from Cardiovascular Portfolio, Including Finerenone
PLX AI | Analysen
17.08.21Marktkompass: DAX schwächer, BAYER & T-MOBILE | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
16.08.21ROUNDUP: Bayer setzt im Glyphosat-Streit auf höchstes US-Gericht(1) 
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Bayer setzt im Glyphosat-Streit auf höchstes US-Gericht - Unsicherer Augang
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court
PLX AI | Analysen