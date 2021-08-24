BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today

announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per

share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of

fiscal year 2021 ("Q4 2021 Dividend").



The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:





- $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;- $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;- $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;- $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 38;- $0.28125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 40;- $0.275 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 42;- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44; and- $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46.The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 26, 2021, toshareholders of record on November 1, 2021. The dividends on the preferredshares are payable on November 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on November1, 2021.The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designatedas "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and anysimilar provincial and territorial legislation.Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in commonshares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder DividendReinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). For the Q4 2021 Dividenddeclared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional commonshares will be purchased on the open market.For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Formsmust be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company ofCanada, by the close of business on November 3, 2021. Beneficial ornon-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker wellin advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan