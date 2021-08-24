checkAd

BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
24.08.2021, 14:15  |  25   |   |   

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today
announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per
share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of
fiscal year 2021 ("Q4 2021 Dividend").

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

- $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;
- $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;
- $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;
- $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 38;
- $0.28125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 40;
- $0.275 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 42;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44; and
- $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46.

The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 26, 2021, to
shareholders of record on November 1, 2021. The dividends on the preferred
shares are payable on November 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on November
1, 2021.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated
as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any
similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common
shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend
Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). For the Q4 2021 Dividend
declared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional common
shares will be purchased on the open market.

For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms
must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of
Canada, by the close of business on November 3, 2021. Beneficial or
non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well
in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information
/dividend-reinvestment-plan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3267819-1&h=828
383511&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%
2Fshareholder-information%2Fdividend-reinvestment-plan&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.co
m%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdivi
dend-reinvestment-plan)

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,
bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter:
@BMOmedia

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5001567
OTS: BMO Financial Group



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 ("Q4 2021 Dividend"). The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steuererklärung für das Corona-Jahr: Kurzarbeit und Kinderbetreuung (FOTO)
nd.derTag: Kommentar zum Streik der GDL
Internationale Kreditmanagement-Konferenz am 30.09.2021
Wenn Sie durch einen defekten Takata-Airbag verletzt wurden, haben Sie möglicherweise noch ...
FRANKIA Neuheiten auf dem Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2021 (FOTO)
EANS-News: :be AG / :be AG startet erfolgreich im Direct Market der Wiener Börse AG
Baugewerbe: Materialknappheit und steigende Rohstoffpreise belasten Bauwirtschaft
Falsche Inkasso-Schreiben: Neues Verbraucherportal des Inkassoverbands bietet Hilfe
Harvest to bring significant quality challenges for feed, says EW Nutrition
Galapagos begrüßt neue Leitung der Unternehmenskommunikation / Nadja Schäfer wird ...
Titel
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
Finanztip vergleicht ETFs: Diese passiven Indexfonds auf Industrieländeraktien machen es besonders gut
New transatlantic business initiative Sun&Wind Belt launched successfully
Projekt MuLI kann als Blaupause die Verkehrswende fördern / Gemeinsame Presseinformation: KVB, RheinEnergie und Ford nehmen innovative Ladeinfrastruktur in Betrieb
Prädikat für Nachhaltigkeit - Kaufland ist Umweltchampion
Familie mit E-Auto zahlt 2.045 Euro im Jahr für Strom (FOTO)
LG Stuttgart spricht im Dieselskandal beim BMW 530d Schadensatz zu
Nur minimaler Rückgang der Spritpreise / Überhöhtes Preisniveau an den Tankstellen / ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: FACC AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
Nissan Financial Services: Neue Marke startet in Deutschland am 18. August 2021
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:05 UhrJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI) Advances its Business Growth into the Billion Dollar Human Life Extension and Longevity Industry
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:05 UhrMondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:05 UhrNoodles & Company Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand in West Texas and Southern New Mexico
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:04 UhrTodos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands Diagnostics to Provide cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Testing for Quantifying and Monitoring Key COVID-19 Immunity Biomarkers
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:03 UhrCHAR Facility to Produce Renewable Natural Gas with NGIF Support
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:03 UhrCarLotz Unveils First in Series of National Art Projects
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:02 UhrNexus Gold durchteuft bei Bohrungen in der Goldkonzession Dakouli 2 in Burkina Faso (Westafrika) 12 m mit 1,18 g/t Au, einschließlich 12,7 g/t Au auf 1 m
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15:01 UhrBohrprogramm im Umfang von 1.500 Metern nun auf dem Konzessionsgebiet Silver Vista von Norseman Silver in British Columbia (Kanada) im Gange
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15:00 UhrEQS-News: LAKEWARD announces the first closing of the 'LAKEWARD Real Estate Fund - European Opportunities I'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrEQS-News: LAKEWARD gibt das erste Closing des 'LAKEWARD Real Estate Fund - European Opportunities I' bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten