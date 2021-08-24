DGAP-Adhoc Vectron Systems AG: Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon appointed to the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Vectron Systems AG / Münster, August 24th, 2021:
The Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG has appointed Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon to the company's Management Board with effect from September 15, 2021. This appointment adds a mandate to the current Board of Management in view of the planned growth.
Dr. Simon will further drive the digital transformation of the business model of Vectron Systems AG. He has many years of management experience in both nationally and internationally operating companies.
Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de
