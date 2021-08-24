DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Vectron Systems AG: Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon appointed to the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG



24-Aug-2021 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Vectron Systems AG / Münster, August 24th, 2021:



The Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG has appointed Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon to the company's Management Board with effect from September 15, 2021. This appointment adds a mandate to the current Board of Management in view of the planned growth.



Dr. Simon will further drive the digital transformation of the business model of Vectron Systems AG. He has many years of management experience in both nationally and internationally operating companies.







Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de

