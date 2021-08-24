Xos, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today

The Xos closing bell ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 pm ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9779544 .

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (“Xos”) (Nasdaq: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that management will participate in a closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market today, August 24, 2021, in celebration of Xos’ listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 20, 2021.

“We are honored to celebrate our listing with the Nasdaq team at today’s closing bell ceremony,” said Dakota Semler, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xos. “We believe that going public provides Xos with valuable visibility and exposure for our purpose-built, zero-emission electric solutions for fleet owners and operators, and we are pleased to continue advancing the electrification of the last-mile commercial vehicle market as a Nasdaq-listed company.”

“We are thrilled to ring the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of our valued employees, partners, and shareholders,” added Gio Sordoni, Co-Founder, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Xos. “We would like to thank every member of the Xos team for their commitment to excellence and dedication to enhancing sustainability across commercial fleets. We are very excited to enter this next chapter of our growth as a public company together.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .