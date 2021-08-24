Effective protection from mosquitoes - what really works?
St Gallen, 24/08/2021. Midges, mosquitoes and gnats are different names for insects with two wings and a proboscis that they use to 'bite'. No matter what you call them, they're all annoying pests that cause itchy bites and, in the worst case, can even transmit fatal diseases. There are lots of ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes, but which ones are most effective and best suit each situation? We explain what really helps against mosquitoes and which home remedies and tricks offer no protection at all.
Why mosquitoes are so annoying and dangerous
In the hot and humid summer months especially, mosquitoes are absolute torture, while in spring the weather is decisive. The warmer and more humid it is, the better mosquitoes' living conditions Climate change and rising temperatures caused by it play right into the hands of these irritating insects. In this context, increasing rainfall is also a beneficial factor for stronger mosquito populations as they need water to lay their eggs. A female mosquito is capable of laying more than 300 eggs. In order to produce these eggs the females need proteins, which they suck from our blood. This means it's only female mosquitoes that bite, while the males mainly feed on nectar.
In order to produce enough offspring, the female mosquitoes swarm out and suck blood from their victims using their proboscis. Mosquito bites cause severe itching and swelling and can also lead to allergic reactions. Another danger is the transmission of diseases, and global warming plays an important role in this too. More and more mosquito species from tropical areas are starting to feel at home in Europe, like the Asian tiger mosquito, which is becoming more and more common. Depending on the type, these mosquitoes transmit diseases including malaria, Zika, West Nile, dengue and chikungunya. All of these viruses can cause dangerous and even deadly diseases.
