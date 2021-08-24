checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc 4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.08.2021, 14:16  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete

24-Aug-2021 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete

24 August 2021. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces the completion of its EUR bond refinancing process, including extension of the maturity to February 2025.

The Terms and Conditions of the EUR bonds were formally amended on 23 August and are available on the Group's website at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds/.

Payment of the relevant fees for investors will be processed by the Paying Agent on 24 August.

For more information, please contact:

4finance
investorrelations@4finance.com
press@4finance.com

Aalto Capital
manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.de
+49 89 8986777-0

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.

About 4finance

Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 9 countries.

Leveraging automation and data-driven insights across the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €8 billion since inception in instalment loans, lines of credit and single payment loans.

4finance operates a portfolio of market-leading brands offering simple, useful and transparent products to millions of customers. The Group provides convenient products in a responsible way to the many consumers who are often underserved by conventional providers.

The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania.

www.4finance.com

24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: 4finance S.A.
8-10 Avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
E-mail: info@4finance.com
ISIN: XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
WKN: A181ZP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin
EQS News ID: 1228540

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1228540  24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228540&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc 4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond 4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete 24-Aug-2021 / 14:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive confirms robust operational performance
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Übernahme des Microbial Control ...
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds AG erzielt Nachsteuergewinn von 3,7 Mio. EUR im 1. Hj. 2021
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP präsentiert starke Quartalszahlen mit signifikanter Steigerung aller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Microbial Control business of IFF
DGAP-News: Gesco AG: Starkes Wachstum im zweiten Quartal - Prognose angehoben
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared to previous year
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement